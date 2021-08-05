Where big companies stand on delta variant and return to office plans

As the highly contagious Covid delta variant continues to spread throughout the country, many U.S.-based companies, including Apple, Alphabet, Lyft and Uber have started announcing new vaccine mandates and delaying return-to-office plans altogether.

But the situation remains fluid, and companies remain divided on the timing of workplace reopening plans and the Covid policies that will be implemented.

A new CNBC flash survey of a limited number of human resource executives at large companies shows that for some, new Covid concerns are not yet upending plans to bring workers back to offices.

Nearly 40% say that the delta variant has not influenced their existing return to office plans, according to the survey of CNBC Workforce Executive Council (WEC) members. Several council members noted their return to office plans are not set to occur before September or October, and already are predicated on a new hybrid employment model.

"We are discussing various options, but at the moment, still sticking to a hybrid return in September," one council member said. Twenty-eight of the 85 members of the CNBC Workforce Executive Council (WEC) responded to the flash survey, which was conducted from July 28–July 30, 2021. The majority of respondents lead HR at organizations with more than 10,000 employees.

Still, a few executives surveyed said that the latest Covid concerns have caused their organization to put plans on pause. "We were not planning for any significant capacity until the fall," one council member told CNBC. "Delta is causing us to question that timeline."

BlackRock and Wells Fargo became the latest large employers to push back fall reopening plans by a month. Wells Fargo said the first phase of its plan will now be in early October rather than early September, according to a Thursday memo from chief operating officer Scott Powell, and the company said further adjustments may be made.

Recent polling of HR leaders by research firm Gartner found that the percentage of companies saying they would reopen workplaces in Q3 2021 fell by more than half from when it asked in late April to July 28, when it most recently canvassed HR executives. But while 23% of firms indicated to Gartner in July that Covid variants caused a delay in workplace reopening plans (down from 54% in April) an equal 23% said Covid variants had no impact — 30% said they have still made no decision on workplace reopening.

Nearly one-third of companies responding to the CNBC Workforce Executive Council survey say that they're now only allowing vaccinated employees to return. In the Garter poll, 28% of HR leaders said the Covid variants had caused them to decrease the number of employees coming into workplaces.