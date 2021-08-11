Deliveroo doubled orders and trimmed losses in the first six months of 2021

LONDON — Deliveroo doubled orders in the first half of 2021, as appetite for food delivery services held up even as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The British food delivery company reported orders of 148.8 million in the six months to June 30, up from 74.5 million in the same period a year ago.

The total value of transactions on Deliveroo's platform doubled to £3.4 billion, while revenues climbed 82% to £922.5 million ($1.3 billion).

Meanwhile, Deliveroo also narrowed its losses. The firm posted a pre-tax loss of £104.8 million in the first half, down from the £128.4 million it lost in the first six months of 2020.

Will Shu, Deliveroo's CEO, said on a call with analysts that the company had seen "no material impact" from the lifting of the U.K.'s Covid-19 lockdown.

The business experienced a "small to moderate" impact from the reopening in France and Italy but this coincided with shifting demand as a result of "seasonality," Shu said. He added the company saw "accelerated growth" in the Middle East and Asia.

It's the first time Deliveroo has reported results since its disastrous initial public offering in March.

The company fell as much as 30% in its first day of trading, as investors worried about the sustainability of its business model and concerns over the gig economy, in which Deliveroo is a major player.

Deliveroo shares fell 4% Wednesday.