Signing up late for the $3,000 child tax credit? Here's what it means for the remaining payments

So far, two monthly payments totaling $30 billion have gone out to American families with kids through the new enhanced child tax credit benefit.

For families that have eligible children but haven't signed up — likely those that don't traditionally file a tax return — there is still time to enroll and receive monthly payments.

In fact, the remaining payments will be larger than if someone had signed up before they began in July.

That's because the monthly money is an advance on a 2021 tax credit, half to be delivered this year and the rest to come when families file their taxes next year. The IRS said it will try to deliver the entire first half of the credit to families this year even if they sign up late, splitting the money among fewer, larger monthly checks.

"Even if parents haven't already gotten the payment and they're eligible for it, it's not too late to sign up," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. "They can use the IRS portal, that's still an option."

How it works

The American Rescue Plan passed in March expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

For a family with two children aged 5 and 7 eligible for the full credit, the amount they'd receive is $6,600 ($3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.)

If they filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and had direct deposit, the family started receiving the first $3,300 of the credit in six monthly payments of $550 that will last from July to December.