What to watch today: S&P 500 set to open at a record after closing just shy

Disney (DIS) has reached a deal with its unions to require all of its unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against Covid by Oct. 22. The move comes nearly a month after Disney mandated that all of its salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the U.S. needed to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. No deal has been struck with unions on the West Coast. (CNBC)

The FAA has launched a review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency's behalf, according The Wall Street Journal. Some company engineers said they face undue pressure, the Journal reports. Boeing told the publication the company is working to boost the independence of workers who help the FAA with certain tasks.

The House plans to reconvene Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to move forward with legislation they see as a boon for American households. The House scrapped a planned Monday vote to advance two key economic proposals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' separate $3.5 trillion spending plan at the same time. (CNBC)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders Tuesday to address the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the U.S. Aug. 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan. Johnson is expected to request that Washington extend that deadline. (CNBC)



* Kathy Hochul, New York's first female governor, inherits vast challenges (AP)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the latest release of the electric auto maker's experimental driver assistance software, FSD Beta 9.2, is "actually not great." Tesla sells a Full Self-Driving capability package for $10,000 or $199 per month in the U.S. (CNBC)



* CNBC road test: The U.S. EV charging network isn't ready for your family road trip

Best Buy (BBY) shares rallied 4% in the premarket after the electronics retailer beat estimates on its top and bottom lines for the second quarter. Best Buy earned $2.98 per share on total quarterly revenue of $11.85 billion. Comparable-store sales in Q2 rose a better-than-expected 19.6%. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday announced the launch of a delivery service called GoLocal, which will carry goods from other local retailers to consumers. The company said it expects to begin shipping by the end of 2021 and the delivery fleet would include newer technologies, such as self-driving vehicles and drones. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is kicking off autumn, about a month early, with the apple crisp macchiato, the latest limited-time addition to its seasonal lineup. The espresso drink joins the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew on the coffee chain's fall menu this year, which returns to cafes in the U.S. and Canada Tuesday. (CNBC)