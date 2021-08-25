House vote on $3.5 trillion budget raises prospect of higher taxes on the rich

Phil Roeder

"At this point, we're dealing with Monopoly money," Bill Hoagland, a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told CNBC of the budget framework. "It's when we actually start putting rubber to road that this'll become a heck of a lot more difficult." Taxpayers who earn more than $500,000 paid about 70% of total individual income taxes collected this year, Hoagland said, citing tax-return data.

Income taxes

Raising the top marginal income-tax rate to 39.6%, from the current 37%, is the most likely way Democrats intend to raise taxes on the wealthy, according to experts. "I think Democrats would say, 'That's where we were before the [2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act] that we didn't vote for,'" Ryan Abraham, a principal at Ernst & Young who sits on the firm's Washington Council, has told CNBC. "That's not asking too much." Democrats would essentially be fast-tracking current policy — the top rate on ordinary income is already set to revert to 39.6% after 2025, per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

As a result, the average tax rate paid by those who earn $500,000 to $1 million a year would increase to about 31% (from 27%), according to Hoagland. It would rise to 32.5% (from just over 30%) for those with income of more than $1 million, he said. The change would raise $131 billion in federal revenue through 2026, according to a U.S. Department of the Treasury estimate issued in May.

Boosting the capital gains tax

There's also an expectation that the top tax rate on long-term capital gains will rise. The Biden administration proposed raising that top rate to 39.6% — the same as the proposed top rate on ordinary income — for those who earn more than $1 million a year. (Combined with a 3.8% surtax on net investment income, the top federal rate would be 43.4%.) Wealthy individuals get a big portion of their annual income from investments — meaning raising taxes just on wages may not tax their total income as effectively as Democrats might like, according to experts.

I'd expect some increase, bringing it closer to the individual rate. But not all the way to the individual rate at all. Bill Hoagland senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center

Those with annual income of more than $1 million get about 40% of income from investments, compared with just 5% for people who earn less than $50,000 a year, according to the Tax Foundation. However, some experts are skeptical Democrats will be able to raise the rate on long-term capital gains (which are owed on investments held for over a year) to 39.6%. "I'd expect some increase, bringing it closer to the individual rate," Hoagland said. "But not all the way to the individual rate at all."

Wealthy estates

Democrats will likely also try to change how appreciated assets held by the wealthy are passed on to heirs. The White House, for example, proposed imposing a capital-gains tax at death, with some exceptions. "That would be a much bigger change than just changing the capital-gains rate," Abraham said of the proposed policy.

Currently, an asset's appreciation isn't taxed upon an owner's death. The asset gets a step-up in basis, meaning it transfers to heirs at its current market value, erasing the capital gain. Heirs could then sell the asset free of capital-gains tax. (Super-wealthy estates owe a 40% federal estate tax under current law, on values exceeding $11.7 million for individuals and $23.4 million for married couples.) Reforms to capital-gains taxes would raise $322.5 billion over a decade, according to a Treasury estimate.

