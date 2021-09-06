Unemployment benefits ended for millions of Americans. These extended pandemic programs may provide help

People wait in line in Louisville, Kentucky, as Kentucky Labor Cabinet reopened 13 regional Career Centers for in-person unemployment insurance services on April 15, 2021. Amira Karaoud | Reuters

Enhanced federal unemployment insurance put in place during the coronavirus pandemic ended this weekend, after nearly a year and a half. That means some 9 million people will lose all benefits and another 3 million will see weekly checks reduced by $300, according to an estimate by The Century Foundation. The end of the federal unemployment insurance programs comes as the delta variant of coronavirus continues to threaten the economic recovery from the pandemic and sweeping lockdowns to curb the disease last year. At the same time, a few other pandemic-era programs have recently been extended and may offer help to those still out of work, or offset some of the loss of the extra money. Of course, many of these programs have specific eligibility requirements, so not all unemployed Americans will necessarily be able to access them. Here's what unemployed Americans may be able to rely on in the coming months.

The U.S. Department of Education in August extended the moratorium on payment and interest of federal student loans one final time, through Jan. 31. That means that some 42 million borrowers with student debt don't have to make a payment on most federal loans until next February and won't see their balances grow. In the meantime, people who are worried that they won't be able to resume payments in February, or pay as much per month as they used to, should check in with their student loan servicers now. They may be able to switch payment plans, meaning they'd owe less each month. 4. Enhanced child tax credit For those with eligible children, the child tax credit may be providing some additional relief as unemployment insurance ends. In August, the IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury sent some $15 billion in monthly advance payments to 61 million kids. That was the second of six payments from the enhanced child tax credit, which started in July. The enhanced credit boosted the existing benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 and added a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.