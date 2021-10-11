Now that your student loan was forgiven, here's what experts say you should do next

It's a question millions of Americans would love the chance to ask: What should I do after my student loans are canceled?

The Biden administration has already given more than 450,000 borrowers reason to think about that, after forgiving the debt for certain disabled borrowers and others who attended fraudulent colleges.

More than 40 million people, of course, are still saddled with the loans, but there are signs that more relief could be on the way.

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that it will be making a number of changes to broaden the reach of the public service loan forgiveness program, which excuses the debt of those who've worked for the government or non-profits for a decade.

More from Personal Finance:

What to do if Democrats ax the backdoor Roth IRA strategy

Wealthy may avoid $163 billion in taxes every year. Here's how they do it

These year-end tax moves may help you save, whatever happens in Congress

And President Joe Biden has said he supports erasing at least $10,000 for all borrowers, while top Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., continue to pressure the president to wipe out $50,000 for all. Those proposals would leave between a third and more than 80% of borrowers debt-free.

Getting your student loans forgiven will likely be a turning point in your financial life.

The typical bill is around $400 a month, and research finds the payments make it harder for borrowers to start businesses, save for retirement and purchase a house.

"This is a great opportunity to go back and examine your cash flow so you can figure out where to deploy the money you were previously spending on your loan payments," said Douglas Boneparth, certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.