Manhattan District Attorney convenes new grand jury in Trump Organization probe, report says

The entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 19, 2021.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has convened a new grand jury for its ongoing probe of the company owned by former President Donald Trump, according to a new report Thursday.

The grand jury will hear evidence about the company's financial practices, and could potentially vote on criminal charges, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

News of the second grand jury comes months after the first grand jury convened by the DA issued an indictment criminally charging Trump companies and the Trump Organization's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with a scheme to avoid paying taxes on executive compensation.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty in that case.

One source cited by The Post said the second grand jury is expected to look at how the Trump Organization valued its real estate assets.