Cockroach Labs doubles valuation in red hot market for private software start-ups

Cockroach Labs has raised $278 million in a Series F funding round that values the enterprise software company at $5 billion — more than double its valuation from earlier this year. The New York City-based company, ranked No. 27 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, has now raised $633 million to date.

Its latest funding round is being led by Greenoaks Capital, and it includes new investors Index Ventures, Coatue, FirstMark, and Redpoint, among others. Existing investors including Altimeter Capital, Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital, Bill Gurley's Benchmark Capital and GV, the venture capital arm of Google-parent Alphabet, also participated in the round.

In 2015, Cockroach Labs set out to rewrite the database using a cloud-native, open source environment, helping companies create apps that can scale as needs change. The company's management systems have helped businesses move their capabilities online quicker throughout the pandemic. CockroachDB, the company's proprietary, cloud-native database was designed to help Cockroach Labs' compete in a cloud world dominated by the likes of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and big software vendors like Oracle and Salesforce, as well as a crowded field of other database start-ups.

Cockroach Labs' clients include eBay, CNBC parent company Comcast, and newly public Brazilian fintech juggernaut Nubank, among others.

"This latest round of funding is a reflection of our customers' rapid advances in production deployments, supporting the growth of our business as we lead the shift of transactional data to the cloud," Cockroach Labs co-founder and CEO Spencer Kimball told CNBC in an email. "It allows us to accelerate our investment in R&D and continue the innovation necessary to fulfill our vision."