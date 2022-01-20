What to watch today: Stocks set to open higher after Nasdaq entered correction territory

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures bounced Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq finished in correction territory, down more than 10% from its record high close in November. Tech stocks have been under heavy pressure lately as rising bond yields make it more expensive for companies to borrow to fund growth. (CNBC)



Ahead of the new trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was riding a four-session losing streak and the S&P 500 has dropped three out of the last four days. The Dow and S&P 500, at the end of Wednesday's trading, were down nearly 5% and almost 6%, respectively, from their record closes this month. (CNBC) Weekly initial jobless claims increased to 286,000 to the highest level since October. The latest reading was much higher than estimates and up 55,000 from the previous week's revised level. (CNBC) Shares of Netflix (NFLX), down 26% from their all-time high in November, rose nearly 1% in Thursday's premarket. The video streaming giant is set report fourth-quarter results after the bell. Netflix typically beats Q4 earnings expectations. However, some Wall Street analysts anticipate weaker results this time. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Dow stock Travelers (TRV) reported a quarterly profit of $5.20 per share, well above the $3.86 consensus estimate, with revenue also beating analyst forecasts. Travelers benefited from stronger results in investment income and underwriting. The stock added 2.5% in the premarket. Signet Jewelers (SIG) saw its stock surge 5.9% in the premarket after the retailer said total holiday season sales rose 30.4% and same-store sales jumped 25.2%. Ford (F) lost 2% in the premarket after Jefferies downgraded the automaker's stock to "hold" from "buy." Jefferies said the optimism over Ford's electric vehicle plans drove the stock higher than was justified and left very little potential upside. Regions Financial (RF) tumbled 4.9% in premarket trading after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, with revenue matching analyst estimates. Electronic Arts (EA) could be the next attractive target in the gaming sector following Microsoft's (MSFT) deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI), according to a column in today's Financial Times. Electronic Arts rose 1% in the premarket. Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a quarterly profit of $3.64 per share, 5 cents below estimates, with revenue also falling short of analyst forecasts. The stock fell 3% in the premarket. Alcoa (AA) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, beating the $1.90 consensus estimate, with revenue essentially in line with expectations. Alcoa benefited from rising aluminum prices, and its stock added 1.9% in the premarket. Casper Sleep (CSPR) surged nearly 13% in premarket trading after shareholders approved a deal to take the mattress company private. The transaction is expected to be completed next week.

WATERCOOLER