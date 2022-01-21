What to watch today: Wall Street looks like it's going to extend its losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

CSX (CSX) beat estimates by 1 cent with a quarterly profit of 42 cents per share. The railroad operator's revenue also beat forecasts. However, the stock fell 1.4% in the premarket as the company noted a surge in expenses. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, 2 cents above estimates, with the surgical equipment maker's revenue topping estimates as well. However, the stock is being pressured after the company noted a decline in procedures using its Da Vinci surgical system. Intuitive Surgical slumped 6.4% in premarket trading. PPG Industries (PPG) is seeing its shares fall in premarket trading despite beating Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. The paint and coatings maker is seeing demand take a hit from declining airplanes and automobiles production. The stock lost 2.9% in the premarket. Schlumberger (SLB) rose 1% in the premarket after it beat top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. The oilfield services company earned an adjusted 41 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates, as higher oil prices spurred demand for drilling services. Rio Tinto (RIO) lost 1.6% in premarket trading after Serbia revoked the mining company's lithium exploration licenses, citing environmental concerns. Rio had aimed to become one of the top producers of lithium, a key component in batteries. Under Armour (UAA) rose 1.4% in the premarket after Citi upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral," saying Under Armour is emerging from the pandemic in a very strong position in North America.

