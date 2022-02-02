While Valentine’s Day is getting more expensive, going into debt isn't sexy

Even cupid is coming out of quarantine.

Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion in 2022, the second-highest year on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

On average, Americans will spend $175.41 on candy, cards, flowers and other romantic gifts, up from $164.76 in 2021.

Those in a relationship will shell out even more — averaging $208 for their significant other, according to a separate LendingTree survey of nearly 2,100 adults.

"Inflation is generally making everything more expensive, so I'm not surprised that spending is expected to be higher than previous years," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's credit card expert.

A dozen roses, for example, which can cost around $100 on Valentine's Day could be even more expensive now, particularly if they are imported. The same goes for a heart-shaped box of chocolates and, of course, jewelry.

Couples are also more likely to opt for an evening out this year, compared to last year, when Covid-related restrictions made it harder to eat in a restaurant or see a show, Schulz added.

And potential partners may be ready to meet in-person after two years of swiping left or right.