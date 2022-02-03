There have never been more ways to build a credit score. Here's what to know

Getty Images

The roughly 50 million American consumers who either don't have credit history or have a limited record are in luck. In recent years, many financial services companies have come out with programs to establish and build credit for those who have struggled to access the traditional banking system. There are even ways that people can build credit without having to take on debt. "There have never been more ways to build your credit, and that's a really good thing," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's credit card expert. "Lenders want to find ways to help people build credit." More from Invest in You:

Companies raise perks to repay employees' student loans

'Zoom' ceiling: Experts worry remote work holds women back

These companies have hard to find work-from-anywhere jobs Having a credit score is important because without one, it can be difficult to get loans. Many Americans rely on mortgages, car loans and other debt to build wealth. It is also necessary in many places to have a solid credit score to rent an apartment. "There's a growing knowledge that a lot of people have been shut out of the traditional credit system," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for CreditCard.com. Here's what consumers should know about building a credit score in a nontraditional way. Where to start Before attempting to establish and build credit, it's a good idea to check and make sure you don't have a credit report at any of the three major reporting companies — TransUnion, Experian and Equifax — said Schulz. "There's a possibility that they may have a credit report and not even realize it because they might have been a victim of identity theft or fraud," he said. If you already have an established report, it may have mistakes that you need to clear up.

Of course, having a report on file doesn't mean you have a credit score — some 21 million consumers don't have enough information on it to have one. Still, making sure the information is accurate is an important first step that can help you build a solid score. Using a credit card or loan Perhaps the easiest way to get a credit score is to be added as an authorized user on the credit card of someone who already has an excellent track record, said Howard Dvorkin, CPA and chairperson of Debt.com. Of course, that's not an option for many Americans. If you'd still like to have a credit card but don't qualify because you lack a credit history, a good way to start is with a secured credit card, if you're someone that already has a bank account with some savings. Unlike most traditional credit cards, which are unsecured, a secured card requires you to put a deposit down first. If you have $250 to put down, you'll generally get a $250 line of credit.

Usually, it takes at least six months for you to see any chances in your credit score, no matter what you do. Kate Hao founder and CEO of Happy Mango Credit

"That's a good kind of training wheels way to get into both building credit and getting comfortable using a credit card," said Schulz, adding that secured cards minimize risk factors because the money to pay the line off is already in the bank. Similarly, you could opt for a credit builder loan, which is often available at credit unions and smaller banks. These are loans that you'll pay for in installments and receive the money at the end. Making timely payments will boost your credit score. "You're making the payments and putting a little bit of money down to get the process started," said Schulz. Pull in other payments There are also services now that allow you to pull in other monthly payments you make to show creditworthiness. In late January, Experian launched a product called Experian Go that allows users to create a credit report and score using any lines of credit already in your name, such as a car or student loan. In addition, people can use Experian Boost, which lets users add payments such as cell phone bills, utility bills and streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu to their Experian credit report. "It's a really fast way for a consumer to not only build a credit profile but then establish a credit score very quickly and instantly," said Experian consumer business president Jeff Softley.