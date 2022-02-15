What to watch today: Stock futures jump after Russia says its pulling back some troops

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Marriott (MAR) jumped 3% in the premarket after the hotel operator beat top- and bottom-line forecasts for its latest quarter. Marriott earned $1.30 per share, 31 cents a share above estimates as occupancy rates increased amid a rise in vaccinations. Zoetis (ZTS) was up 2% in premarket trading on better-than-expected quarterly results. Zoetis beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share as improvement in its pet products business offset tepid results for livestock product sales. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.07 per share. The auto parts retailer's revenue also beat analysts' forecasts. Advance Auto's sales were higher than a year before, but profit was lower as it dealt with inflationary headwinds. Shares fell 1% in premarket action. Avis Budget (CAR) reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, as increases in rental activity and in revenue per day helped offset higher expenses. Shares rose more than 1.5% in premarket trading. Intuit (INTU) lowered its current-quarter forecast as tax season gets off to a slow start. The maker of the popular TurboTax software maintained its full-year forecast, however, suggesting the company believes revenue was simply be pushed to a later quarter. Intuit fell 1% in premarket trading.

WATERCOOLER