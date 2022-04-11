What to watch today: Stock futures are set for lower open, oil prices slide

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower Monday morning as Wall Street looks to bounce back from a losing week. Dow futures implied an opening decline of roughly 160 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were in the red. (CNBC)



* 10-year Treasury yield tops 2.76% to start the week (CNBC) The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite saw the biggest declines last week, falling nearly 3.9% as investors prepared for more aggressive policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slid 1.27%, ending a three-week winning streak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.28%. The 30-stock Dow has now fallen two weeks in a row. Oil prices fell by more than 4% on Monday, sending U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures below $94 per barrel. International benchmark Brent dropped about 4.1% to around $98.50 per barrel. (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS

STOCKS TO WATCH