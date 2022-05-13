5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

The Twitter logo and trading information is displayed as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2022.

U.S. stock futures bounced Friday, with the S&P 500 trying not to join the Nasdaq in a bear market, which is defined by a drop of 20% or more from a prior high.

The 10-year Treasury yield on Friday ticked higher but remained under 3%, a key level that was breached on May 2 for the first time since late 2018.

With two tweets Friday morning, Musk sent Twitter shares on a wild ride. After saying he paused his Twitter offer seeking more information about how many fake accounts there are on the social media platform, he later said he was "still committed to the acquisition." The first tweet came at 5:44 a.m. ET. The second tweet was posted about two hours later.

The Tesla CEO Musk announced last month that he intends to buy Twitter for $44 billion and he's previously tweeted that one of his main priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform. Tesla shares, which recently fell on worries about Musk's Twitter deal being a distraction, rallied more than 5% Friday on the first tweet and held those gains after the second.