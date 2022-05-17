We can become one of the world's biggest companies, says CEO of Amazon freight rival

Freight is a trillion-dollar industry, and it has not moved with the speed of the 21st century, long reliant on ledgers, email and (even) phone calls to communicate. But there is a new generation of start-ups using technology to tackle the biggest issues in a complex global supply chain, ten of which made the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

One in particular, Flexport, not only topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list, but also believes that it's poised to compete with the world's biggest logistics player: Amazon. That is according to founder and CEO Ryan Petersen, though he doesn't make the claim in a boastful manner.

"We could be one of the biggest companies in the world if we live up to our potential," Petersen said in an interview on CNBC's "TechCheck" Tuesday. "It's a lot to do though," he added.

"Amazon is the best logistics company in the world, and I say that very humbly, because I'd like Flexport to be the best logistics company in the world," Petersen said. "But we haven't earned that right, and I really look up to Amazon, and try to learn as much as we can from how they operate," he said. "There is still so much hustle in that company."

Petersen started Flexport in 2013 because he figured there had to be a better way to manage the flow of goods that get put on cargo ships, planes, trucks and railroads and transported all over the world. The company's freight forwarding and brokerage services are in the cloud, enabling it to analyze costs, container efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions quickly and with more accuracy than legacy systems.

Last year, as the supply chain crisis persisted, Flexport had its own bottleneck: a waiting list. "We couldn't take more customers. We couldn't even serve all the customers we had," he said.

The waiting list has been worked through, and growth in revenue has been significant. In 2019, before the pandemic, Flexport did $650 million in revenue. Last year, revenue over $3 billion. This year, it is on track for $5 billion, according to Petersen.

"We're still a tiny sliver," he said. "We think we're less than 1% or 2% of global container shipping and that doesn't count in all of our other businesses — air freight, customs, cargo insurance, we have a trade finance group that does inventory financing."