Former Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in $15 billion delivery start-up Gopuff

Delivery start-up Gopuff announced Wednesday that it's bringing on former Disney CEO Bob Iger as an investor and advisor to the $15 billion company.

"It's been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders, and their aspirations," Iger stated in a press release on the investment. "I am excited to advise, mentor, and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it."

The terms of Iger's investment into Gopuff were not disclosed.

Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in 2020 before being succeeded by Bob Chapek, and he ended his term as Disney chairman last year. In March, CNBC reported that Iger and Chapek had a falling out and the two rarely talk — a rift that continues to loom over Disney’s future.