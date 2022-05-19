There's more crypto destruction to come: Blockchain.com CEO

For cryptocurrency investors who experienced their first bout of crypto panic in recent weeks — witnessing not only big bitcoin declines but the crash in stablecoins and the collapse of Luna, Terra and Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon — get used to it, according to Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith.

More pain is coming, Smith says, more risk will be exposed, but ultimately, it's a good thing for the decentralized economy.

For the crypto investor, he says the lesson of the past few weeks should be back to the crypto equivalent of the traditional market investing concept of dollar-cost averaging — slowly building a position in an asset over time so all your money isn't exposed to any single bout of volatility.

"Average into it slowly," Smith told CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

Bitcoin hit its lowest level since December 2020 earlier this week, under $26,000, and shares of publicly traded crypto brokerage company Coinbase were down by as much as 74% year-to-date this week,

"And you need to be prepared to hold it for quite some time," Smith added. "Because we're still in really the nascent period of building this whole finance system out."

Blockchain.com, one of the more established players in the space, founded in 2011, ranked No. 7 on this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.