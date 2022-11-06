LIVE UPDATES
Dow futures slide 200 points as investors await midterm elections and inflation report
U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday as investors looked ahead to a week packed with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 187 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.
Apple shares may fall after the tech company said iPhone production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions in China.
Those moves follow Friday's rally, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 402 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 rose 1.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.28% higher. Still, the major averages closed the week with losses. The Dow ended a four-week win streak on rate hiking fears.
Tuesday's midterm election will determine which party will control Congress, and impact the direction of future spending. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority in the Senate. A Republican sweep could signal greater support of oil and gas companies.
On the economic front, investors are anticipating Thursday's CPI report will give further insight into the Federal Reserve's efforts to squash inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a pivot from higher interest rates, for longer, could be further away than expected.
"[In] order for the equity and bond markets to match the post-peak inflation performance noted in the table, inflation needs to keep coming down — and at a faster pace than we've yet seen. Until the Fed signals the 'pivot' is near, things could remain challenging," Baird's Ross Mayfield wrote in a recent note.
Elsewhere, several companies are expected to report Monday including Palantir Technologies, Activision Blizzard, Lyft and Take-Two Interactive. Corporate earnings season is winding down with a majority of companies in the S&P 500 having reported results.
Apple says iPhone production temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions in China
Apple said iPhone 14 production has been temporarily reduced because of Covid-19 restrictions at its assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to a statement Sunday.
The warning could mean the tech company may struggle to meet demand in December as it deals "significantly reduced capacity" at the plant. The company has previously signaled slowing growth in its iPhone business in its earnings report last month.
The warning from Apple comes as China in the past week ordered lockdowns in Zhengzhou, where Apple does the majority of its iPhone production. According to Reuters, employees have fled the facility because of Covid restrictions and outbreaks.
— Sarah Min, Kif Leswing
A 5.25% terminal rate could mean a "fairly painful" recession, Baird's Ross Mayfield says
Baird's Ross Mayfield does not expect that the Federal Reserve will be able to raise the terminal rate to 5.25%, as expectations of further rate hikes than originally anticipated grow on Wall Street. He said the central bank could pivot after the rate hike in December.
"I do not think they're going to be able to bring the funds rate to 5.25%, which is roughly what the market's expecting right now. Frankly, I think they're going to struggle to even bring it to 4.5%," Mayfield said in a Friday note.
"We think that if they take the fed funds rate all the way to 5.25%, we'd be talking about a fairly painful recession and quite possibly one that has credit market implications around the globe. I don't think the Fed can get there, but Chair Powell might try simply because of how sticky inflation is. You need interest rates higher for longer to get that inflationary inertia truly out of the system," he added.
— Sarah Min
Stock futures open lower
— Sarah Min