European markets head for mixed open ahead of U.S. midterm elections

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place.

The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority in the Senate. A Republican sweep could signal greater support of oil and gas companies.

Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday's U.S. consumer price index report, which will give further insight into the Federal Reserve's efforts to squash inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a pivot from higher interest rates, for longer, could be further away than expected.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning while U.S. stock futures were flat Monday evening following a positive day for markets stateside.

