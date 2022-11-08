LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for mixed open ahead of U.S. midterm elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place.
The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority in the Senate. A Republican sweep could signal greater support of oil and gas companies.
Investors are also looking ahead to Thursday's U.S. consumer price index report, which will give further insight into the Federal Reserve's efforts to squash inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a pivot from higher interest rates, for longer, could be further away than expected.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning while U.S. stock futures were flat Monday evening following a positive day for markets stateside.
CNBC Pro: UBS thinks gold will rally by a double-digit percentage in 2023
Swiss investment bank UBS is forecasting a rebound in gold prices next year.
Gold has traditionally been considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates mean it has lost 18% of its value since March
UBS analysts said it offers "an attractive risk-reward" looking ahead — here's why.
— Ganesh Rao
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Markets will rally into year-end, says Morgan Stanley's Slimmon, who names 3 stocks to buy
Morgan Stanley's Andrew Slimmon expects the market to rise as we head toward the end of the year.
"Despite [the] Fed Chair throwing cold water on the concept of a Fed pivot, I still believe the equity market will rally into year-end," Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" Friday.
He expects all but one sector to move higher, and names three stocks to cash in.
— Weizhen Tan
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Tuesday, with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. midterm elections.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 28 points lower at 7,273, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 13,556, France's CAC unchanged at 6,418 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 8 points at 23,358, according to data from IG.
Data releases on Tuesday include euro zone retail sales for September, Dutch inflation data for October and French trade balance figures for September.
Earnings come from Bayer, Henkel, Munich Re, Deutsche Post DHL, Ferragamo, Banco BPM, Aveva, AB Foods and Persimmon.
— Holly Ellyatt