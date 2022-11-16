It's been a rough year for crypto — but investors still may have a tax bill. Here's how to prepare

damircudic | Getty

The IRS defines cryptocurrency as property for tax purposes, and you must pay levies on the difference between the purchase and sales price. While buying digital currency isn't a taxable event, you may owe levies by converting assets to cash, trading for another coin, using it to pay for goods and services, receiving payment for work and more.

How to reduce your crypto tax bill

Since reaching an all-time high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, the price of bitcoin has dropped by more than three-quarters, plunging below $17,000 as of Nov. 15.

If you're sitting on crypto losses, there may be a silver lining: the chance to offset 2022 gains or carry losses forward to reduce profits in future years, Gordon explained. The strategy, known as tax-loss harvesting, may apply to digital currency gains, or other assets, such as year-end mutual fund payouts. After reducing investment gains, you can use up to $3,000 of losses per year to offset regular income. And if you still want exposure to the digital asset, you can "sell and rebuy immediately," said Ryan Losi, a CPA and executive vice president of CPA firm, PIASCIK. Currently, the so-called "wash sale rule" — which blocks investors from buying a "substantially identical" asset 30 days before or after the sale — doesn't apply to cryptocurrency, he said.

How the FTX collapse may affect your taxes