House Republicans request documents on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

A day after U.S. forces completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, refugees board a bus taking them to a processing center upon their arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, September 1, 2021.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans on Friday called on the Biden administration to release information about the chaotic U.S. departure from Afghanistan.

In a series of letters sent to senior leadership at the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security and the U.S. Agency for International Development, GOP lawmakers requested all documents, communications, and information related to what they called the Biden administration's "disastrous military and diplomatic withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"U.S. servicemen and women lost their lives, Americans were abandoned, taxpayer dollars are unaccounted for, the Taliban gained access to military equipment, progress for Afghan women was derailed, and the entire area is now under hostile Taliban control," wrote Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and other key GOP representatives.

"The American people deserve answers and the Biden Administration's ongoing obstruction of this investigation is unacceptable," added Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The U.S. finished its withdrawal from the airport in Kabul on Aug. 31, 2021. The departure effectively ended a two-decade conflict that began shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Biden ordered the full withdrawal of approximately 3,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan in April 2021. At the time, he asked all American servicemembers to leave the war-weary country by Sept. 11 of that year. He later moved the deadline up to the end of August.

The U.S. launched its war in Afghanistan in October 2001, weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. The Taliban at the time offered sanctuary to al-Qaeda, which planned and carried out the devastating terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

About 2,500 U.S. service members died in the conflict. It claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Afghan troops, police personnel and civilians.