5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

A trader works on the floor during morning trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 10, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. New week

Stocks are set to open higher Monday as investors assess the implications of the Silicon Valley Bank failure and a federal backstop. Bank stocks, however, remained under the pressure with First Republic down 70% and leading the sector's premarket decline. Each of the major averages posted ugly losses last week. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.07%, to close the week down 4.44% — its worst weekly performance since June. The S&P 500 fell 1.45% Friday to end the week 4.55% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.76% on the day and 4.71% on the week. Follow live market updates.

2. Every award all at once

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (L) and US actress Jamie Lee Curtis (C) celebrate after US director Daniel Scheinert and US director Daniel Kwan won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

OK, not every award, but Sunday night at the Oscars the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated. The movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, went into the night nominated for 11 prizes and took home seven: best picture, best actress, best director, best editing, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best original screenplay. "Everything Everywhere" has emerged as a major touchstone for Asian representation in U.S. film, and this year's awards nominees marked several firsts for the Asian community. Read CNBC's live blog coverage from Oscars night. And for more, check out how the Oscar box office bump is shrinking.

3. FDIC steps in

The Signature Bank headquarters at 565 Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Signature Bank was closed by New York state financial regulators on Sunday as the fallout from last weekâs implosion of SVB Financial Groupâs Silicon Valley Bank spreads to other lenders. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Federal regulators stepped in this weekend to cover customers of Silicon Valley Bank who were at risk of losing their money because of a $250,000 cap on guaranteed deposits. The plan calls for FDIC insurance to cover depositors and won't rely on bailouts or taxpayer dollars, according to officials. The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC issued a joint statement saying they were "taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system." Authorities had worried about contagion in the banking industry if the SVB fallout couldn't be contained. On Sunday, regulators also shuttered Signature Bank in New York, which had been popular among cryptocurrency companies, similar to SVB.

4. Crypto rallies

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Cryptocurrencies spiked on the news of a government backstop for SVB, collectively gaining more than $70 billion in the 24 hours leading up to 2 a.m. ET and jumping back above $1 trillion. Silvergate Capital, which shuttered last week, SVB and Signature Bank were all friends of cryptocurrency, sending the digital coins on a wild trading ride. "Given the Fed announcement over the weekend of a backstop for banks and specifically Silicon Valley Bank, markets have turned euphoric knowing that depositors' money is safe and a major potential bank run has been averted," said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, in a statement to CNBC.

5. What £1 will get you

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images