Why this could be the 'best time' to contribute to a retirement plan, according to an advisor

In this article FIS Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

watch now

A separate analysis from Vanguard also found that average 401(k) balances fell 20% in 2022 to $112,572, and hardship withdrawals ticked up slightly. "The concern is, in these uncertain times, do I continue adding money to my long-term plans?" said Louis Barajas, CEO of International Private Wealth Advisors, a certified financial planner and member of CNBC's Advisor Council. In fact, "this is the best time to continue to contribute."

After double-digit losses in 2022 for both the stock and bond markets, it's understandable why some may be hesitant to continue investing, particularly when fears of a banking crisis are spreading. "Everybody wants to get out when there's uncertainty," Barajas said. However, when you are investing for the long-term, a down market is an opportunity to buy shares at a lower price, he added, a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, which helps smooth out price fluctuations in the market.

'Everyone is feeling pressure financially'

After a tumultuous stretch, many older Americans are concerned about their retirement security. Nearly half, 48%, of retired Americans believe they'll outlive their savings, a separate report by Clever Real Estate found. At the same time, younger investors may be experiencing their first prolonged downturn. "We've had almost 12 years of a boom market, all they've seen is markets go up," Barajas said. "Everyone is feeling pressure financially — there's a lot of uncertainty out there in the markets and the economy," said Mike Shamrell, Fidelity's vice president of thought leadership.