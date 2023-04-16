Stock futures climb as Wall Street awaits more big bank earnings: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 15, 2023 in New York City.

Wall Street futures ticked higher on Sunday, with investors eying the health of corporate America ahead of a crucial earnings week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, or 7 points, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also ticked up 49 points, or 0.14%.

Trader attention will turn toward an important week of quarterly earnings reports from financials, including Charles Schwab on Monday, Bank of America on Tuesday and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. Investors have been eyeing the overall health of the sector after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month spurred a liquidity crisis.

Other notable names outside of financials, including electric vehicle heavyweight Tesla will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, while Procter & Gamble reports on Friday.

Corporate earnings got off to a positive start, as banking giants Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase beat expectations. Still, discouraging retail sales data showing a slowdown in consumer spending by 1% in March pulled markets lower Friday.

For the week, however, stocks remained resilient. The Dow was positive overall last week for the fourth straight time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both had their fourth week in the green in five.