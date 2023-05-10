Early MIT research shows 'Industrial Revolution-level large' leap for workers using ChatGPT, generative AI

watch now

It's early days in the rise of generative AI such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and many in the market remain unconvinced of how it will play out for the economy and society, if amazed at its tricks. Warren Buffett said in a recent interview with Becky Quick on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that while ChatGPT did "wonderful things" writing a song for him in Spanish, and that "it's an incredible technological advance in terms of showing what we can do," he wasn't convinced about the ultimate outcomes for the world. "I think this is extraordinary but I don't know if it's beneficial," he said. He did say the time-saving component of the tech is among the things that struck him. "It can tell you that it's read every book, every legal opinion. I mean, the amount of time it could save you, if you were doing all kinds of things, is unbelievable," Buffett said. That's where CEOs in the generative AI space are focused. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told CNBC's Julia Boorstin in an interview after being named the No. 1 company on the 2023 CNBC Disruptor list this year that the legal profession is a good example.

"What we're hearing from customers using our API for legal companies is that it is totally transforming the way they work and the efficiency that any one lawyer can achieve and the accuracy, freeing people up to do more of what they do really well, and having this new tool to sort of give them as much leverage as possible," Altman said. That backs up what tech executives working directly with legal firms have previously told CNBC, with one saying of his legal and accounting firm clients that the sentiment right now is not that AI replaces lawyers, but "lawyers using AI are gonna replace lawyers. ... Those professionals are going to be more effective, more efficient, they'll be able to do more," he said. "That is a pattern we're seeing again and again in many industries, and I'm super excited about it," Altman said. "I do think it will touch almost everything."