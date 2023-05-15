Why investors 'always misunderstand' the difficulty of regaining a loss, says advisor

Have a losing investment? You may need to wait longer than you think to regain that loss.

The answer lies in simple arithmetic.

Yet, "investors always misunderstand this," said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta and a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

Here's an example: Let's say you invest $10 in a stock. Its value declines to $8 — a 20% loss. The stock's value then rebounds by 20%.

You might guess you've broken even — but you haven't. That 20% gain returns the stock's value to $9.60, not the original $10.

It would take a 25% increase to fully regain the initial $2 loss.