CNBC Daily Open: The Fed paused, but so did markets

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Pause and play

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected. But the updated dot plot, or Fed members' projections of rates in the future, imply two further hikes, bringing rates to 5.6% by the end of this year.

The rally paused too

The S&P 500 finished nearly flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.68% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%. In Europe, markets traded higher Wednesday. The FTSE 100 inched up 0.1% as gross domestic product in the U.K. expanded 0.2% in April, reversing a 0.3% drop in March.

Return to rates reality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would accept his newly appointed finance minister's recommendations on interest rate policies. That could mean a return to raising rates to combat Turkey's sky-high inflation, which was 39.6% in May. Erdogan, rather infamously, believes high interest rates cause inflation.

The other T-word

France is courting Elon Musk to build a Tesla Gigafactory in the country, Jean-Noel Barrot, France's digital minister, told CNBC. Musk is a "great inventor," Barrot said — though Barrot probably doesn't consider Twitter as one of Musk's successes. Last month, Barrot threatened to ban Twitter in the EU.

[PRO] Brake, or break

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach warned that the Fed is "going to break something" if it follows through on its expectations to continue raising rates later this year. The U.S. economy is already brittle, Gundlach said, so it makes more sense to hit the brakes on rate hikes.