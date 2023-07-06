CNBC Daily Open: Brace yourself for higher rates

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

More hikes, but slower

Almost all Federal Reserve members expect more interest rate hikes at upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meetings, according to minutes of June's meeting. However, most favored a slower pace of hikes. Prior to the June meeting, the Fed had raised rates for 10 consecutive times, with four of them being 0.75 percentage point increases.

Minutes mauled markets

U.S. stocks lost ground on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 7 basis points to 3.934% as investors digested the Fed minutes. Asia-Pacific markets slid Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled more than 3%, weighed down by basic materials and health-care stocks. Meanwhile, Foxconn shares sank 2.3% after the company posted a 14% year-over-year drop in second-quarter sales.

Reading the tea leaves in commodities

Global commodities have slumped more than 25% over the last 12 months, according to data from the S&P GSCI Commodities index. Analysts attribute this decline to a weak Chinese economy, which is traditionally a big driver of demand for commodities. Falling commodity prices may also portend a global economic slowdown and imminent recession.

Threads vs Twitter

Meta officially launched Instagram Threads on Wednesday. Threads is a Twitter-like messaging app that lets users post short messages and follow other people. The release of Threads seems timely — Twitter last week limited the number of posts users can view per day, drawing complaints. However, Europe will have to wait — Thread's release in the region was delayed over regulatory concerns.

[PRO] Funds' favorite firms

The S&P 500 surged 15.9% in the first half of the year. If you thought that was impressive, the returns of some actively managed equity funds dwarfed that figure — the top performer posted a return of almost 65%. Their secret? Here are the stocks that appeared most frequently in those funds.