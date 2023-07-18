5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dow on a tear

Stock futures barely budged Tuesday morning, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average comes off a six-day winning streak. Major U.S. indexes ticked higher in the previous session, as the Dow hit its highest close this year. Earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will help to drive the trading day. Investors will also eye data points including June retail sales and the July homebuilder confidence index. Follow live market updates here.

2. Bank earnings drive the day

Bank of America topped earnings and revenue estimates, spurred by higher interest income driven by rate hikes. Its shares edged slightly higher in premarket trading. Morgan Stanley is also set to post quarterly results Tuesday morning. Major banks kicked off the heart of earnings season on Friday. JPMorgan Chase beat estimates as revenue spiked 34%, due in part to higher interest rates. Citigroup also topped expectations, but revenue slid 1%.

3. Goldman drops recession odds

The likelihood of a U.S. recession in the near future appears to be falling, according to Goldman Sachs. The investment bank cut the probability of an economic contraction in the next 12 months to 20% from 25%. Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius cited economic data like first-quarter GDP growth and slowing inflation in increasing the projected chances that the Federal Reserve could rein in dramatic price increases without causing a recession in the next year. "But the easing in financial conditions, the rebound in the housing market, and the ongoing boom in factory building all suggest that the U.S. economy will continue to grow, albeit at a below-trend pace," Hatzius said in a research report. Though it has cooled from highs not seen in decades, inflation has proven stubborn to break — and the fight against it is not over.

4. Musk and Zuck will spar … with Congress

Regardless of whether they square off in a cage match, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have fights ahead. Democrats and Republicans in Congress are dialing up their scrutiny of the tech moguls and their businesses as both men expand their empires. On the Senate side, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to probe Tesla over its CEO Musk's takeover of Twitter. She cited potential conflicts of interest, like the prospect of using the social media platform to benefit Tesla, and "misappropriation of corporate assets." Meanwhile, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee extended its probe of content moderation on the Zuckerberg-led Meta 's social platforms to its new Twitter competitor Threads. GOP lawmakers have long raised concerns about what they call efforts to curb conservative speech on social platforms.

5. Alzheimer's and RSV breakthroughs