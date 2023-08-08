Global air, sea temperatures hit all-time record in July as climate crisis fuels uncharted extremes

Global air and ocean temperatures soared to a record high in July, according to the EU's climate change service Copernicus, deepening concern among climate scientists at a time when a spate of heat records suggest the planet has entered uncharted territory.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said Tuesday that the global average surface air temperature in July was confirmed to be the highest on record for any month.

July was found to be a whopping 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the average for the 1850-1900 period and 0.33 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest month of July 2019.

Meanwhile, global average sea surface temperatures continued to rise in July, the EU's climate monitor said, after a long period of unusually high temperatures stretching back to April. For the month as a whole, the planet's average sea surface temperature was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the 1991 to 2020 average.

The data, which is collated from the measurement of satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world, follows a flurry of record-breaking heat waves across multiple regions.

Vast parts of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia have suffered from scorching heat in recent weeks, while South American countries have been gripped by record-breaking temperatures in the middle of winter.

"These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events," Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, said in a statement.

"Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records," she added.