Google's old guard shifts roles as the company searches for itself

Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc., speaks during a news conference at Michigan Central Station in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A string of Google executives have changed their roles in the span of several months, in a shift that has sidelined many of company's remaining old guard. The changes encompass high-profile executives such as CFO Ruth Porat, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and employee No. 8 Urs Hölzle, among others. Some say they have left their roles for a new challenge and others have left to seek opportunities in AI. In February, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki — one of the most prominent women in Silicon Valley — announced that she was stepping back after nine years at the helm of the Google-owned social media network that grew to be the world's most popular video service. She had been at Google for more than 25 years, after famously lending her garage to Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to use as their first office while founding the company. While she'll still be in an advisory role at Google, she said, she wanted to "start a new chapter." She wasn't the only executive to leave YouTube. Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer for 12 years, stepped away to become CEO of Warner Music Group at the beginning of the year. In March, CapitalG founder and longtime Google employee David Lawee stepped down from his role after 17 years at Alphabet. His announcement said he wants to explore new areas of interest and spend more time with his family. Urs Hölzle, who has long overseen Google's technical infrastructure and was its eighth employee, said he would be stepping back from management after 24 years of leading technical teams, CNBC reported in July. Hölzle will be classified as an "individual contributor," which means he will be working independently and no longer managing employees. Also in July, Ruth Porat announced that she will step down as Alphabet's chief financial officer after eight years and take a new role as president and chief investment officer. When asked what prompted the timing, Porat, who was previously Morgan Stanley 's CFO, said it was time for her to take on a different set of challenges. Porat will also be engaged with policy makers to "recognize the importance of technology" and on issues including employment, economic, competitiveness and infrastructure expansion." "We have a steady and experienced leadership team, many of whom have been with the company for well over a decade, " said Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini in statement about the shifts. "We also have a strong bench of leaders at Google who can smoothly transition when people who've had long and successful careers here decide to pursue new opportunities inside and outside the company."

Searching for itself in an AI-first world

As Google searches for replacements for executives like Porat, it's also searching for its own identity in a pivotal moment in the company's history. The company was caught flat-footed last fall when OpenAI launched its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, and suddenly found itself in a rare spot where its core search business was threatened — if users could simply get answers from an AI-powered chatbot, how long would they keep entering queries into a search engine? It was an ironic moment, given that CEO Sundar Pichai had been talking up the company's "AI-first" strategy since 2016, with little to show externally for that effort. In June, Google execs admitted to employees that users are "still not quite happy" with the search experience, CNBC reported. Search boss Prabhakar Raghavan and engineering VP HJ Kim spent several minutes pledging to do a better job to employees while CEO Sundar Pichai noted that it's still the most trusted search engine. Geoffrey Hinton, known as "The Godfather of AI" and one of the most respected voices in the field, told the New York Times in May that he was leaving the internet giant after a decade to warn the world about the potential threat of AI, which he said is coming sooner than he previously thought. Shortly before that, amid a reorganization in Google's AI teams, the company promoted the CEO of its DeepMind subsidiary, Demis Hassabis, to lead AI for the entire company, and former McKinsey exec James Manyika to become Google's senior vice president of technology and society and overseeing Google Research. Google's AI head, Jeff Dean, who's been at Google since 1999, became a chief scientist as part of the change. The company called it a promotion, but it effectively took him out of a large leading role in AI and put him into a role as an individual contributor, reportedly helping oversee Gemini, one of the company's critical large language models. The company is also cutting costs, another rarity. The company's core search product faces changing user behavior, ad pullbacks and an AI boom that requires increasing investment, all amid a slowing economy and investor calls to cut spending. It's also staring down multiple federal lawsuits, including an imminent antitrust trial set to begin in September that alleges that Google illegally maintained a monopoly by cutting off rivals from search distribution channels.

More like other big companies, some employees say