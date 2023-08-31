Trump pleads not guilty to election charges in Georgia, waives arraignment

Former President Donald Trump speaks with the press at the Iowa Pork Producers booth during the 2023 Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday August 12, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia and waived his right to appear at his arraignment next week, according to a court filing.

Trump's arraignment on 13 felony charges is scheduled on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

"Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my

arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court," the former president said in the court filing.

Trump is one of 19 co-defendants charged in a wide-ranging racketeering case that alleges he, several attorneys, a White House aide, and several Republican state party officials sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia by various means.

Trump's 18 co-defendants in the case will also be arraigned in Atlanta on Sept. 6. His former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be arraigned at 9:45 a.m.. The arraignment of the other 17 defendants, who include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.