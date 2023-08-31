Trump pleads not guilty to election charges in Georgia, waives arraignment

- Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony counts in the Georgia election case.
- Trump also waived his right appear at his arraignment on the charges next week in Atlanta.
- The former president's arraignment is scheduled on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia and waived his right to appear at his arraignment next week, according to a court filing.
Trump's arraignment on 13 felony charges is scheduled on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
"Understanding my rights, I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my
arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court," the former president said in the court filing.
Trump is one of 19 co-defendants charged in a wide-ranging racketeering case that alleges he, several attorneys, a White House aide, and several Republican state party officials sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia by various means.
Trump's 18 co-defendants in the case will also be arraigned in Atlanta on Sept. 6. His former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will be arraigned at 9:45 a.m.. The arraignment of the other 17 defendants, who include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The most serious charge Trump faces in the Georgia case is violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The former president also faces various fraud and forgery charges.
Trump was arrested, fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken at the Fulton County jail last week. Following his Aug. 25 arrest, Trump was released on a $200,000 bond, which he posted with the help of a local bail bondsman.
The conditions of his release are different than his co-defendants. The conditions include a prohibition against making any "direct or indirect threat of any nature" against anyone involved in the case or against the broader "community" or its property.
"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," wrote Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who issued Trump's bond order.
Trump is facing a litany of charges in three other criminal cases. In two separate federal cases, the former president has been indicted on charges related to his attempt to overturn Biden's victory in the 2020 election and for mishandling classified documents.
Federal judges have set trial dates of March 4, 2024 in the election interference case and May 20, 2024 in the classified documents case.
In New York state, Trump has been charged with falsifying business records related to hush money payments to women who say they had extramarital affairs with him.
