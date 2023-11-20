Most Americans tip 15% or less at a restaurant — and some tip nothing, poll finds

When it comes to dining, tipping at least 15% to 20% is traditional etiquette, say experts.

It seems many Americans disagree.

Almost 1 in 5, 18%, of people tip less than 15% for an average meal at a sit-down restaurant — and an additional 2% tip nothing at all, according to a Pew Research Center survey, which polled 11,945 U.S. adults. More than a third, 37%, said 15% is their standard tip.

"That did surprise me," Drew DeSilver, co-author of the study, said of finding that more than half of people, 57%, tip 15% or less.

"The U.S. has a more highly developed tipping culture than most other countries," he added. "But there's such a lack of agreement about [it]."

Pew hasn't done historical polling on tips, so it's unclear how these shares have trended over time.

