Nasdaq 100 futures slide after Intel's guidance disappoints: Live updates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on January 22, 2024 in New York City. The Dow Jones and S&P both hit all time highs with the Dow Jones closing over 38,000 points for the first time ever as stocks continue to rise. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Nasdaq 100 futures slid on Thursday evening after Intel issued weak guidance.

Futures linked to the tech-heavy index shed nearly 0.5%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 68 points, or 0.2%.

In after-hours trading, Intel 's stock price sunk nearly 10% after the chip manufacturer posted disappointing first-quarter guidance. Shares of T-Mobile lost 1.9% after the company missed on earnings expectations for the fourth quarter.

During the regular session, the S&P 500 leapt to fresh all-time high. The broad market index and the Nasdaq Composite posted gains for the sixth straight day and overcame significant drag from Tesla shares, which slumped more than 12%. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, and the Nasdaq ticked up by 0.2%, while the Dow added 0.6%.

The major averages are also tracking for a winning week. The S&P 500 is up 1.1%, while the Dow has added 0.5%. The Nasdaq is the outperformer of the three, pacing for a 1.3% jump.

Stocks' steady gains were buoyed by encouraging economic data released on Thursday. Gross domestic product data revealed higher-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, piling onto investors' hopes that the economy has avoided a deep recession.

Additional inflation data is on deck, with December's personal consumption expenditures price index due Friday morning. The PCE is a favorite inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve, and the outcome could inform the central bank's upcoming policy decision. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that core PCE prices gained 3% in December on a year-over-year basis.

Companies reporting earnings on Friday include Norfolk Southern, Colgate-Palmolive and American Express.