Harvard is back on top as college hopefuls' ultimate 'dream' school, despite recent turmoil

People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 29, 2023. Scott Eisen | Getty Images

And just like that, Harvard University has regained its position as the ultimate "dream" school among college applicants. "It's been a tough year for the brand," said Hafeez Lakhani, founder and president of Lakhani Coaching in New York. Yet, the Ivy League university bested last year's dream college, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to secure the top spot, according to a new survey of college-bound students. The Princeton Review's 2024 College Hopes and Worries Survey polled nearly 8,000 college applicants between Jan. 15 and Feb. 20, just weeks after Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned amid allegations of plagiarism and controversy over her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus.

Despite the reshuffling, there remains a consensus at the top of the rankings, according to Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "Students are focused on what is the value of their degree going to earn for them and Harvard is still top of mind," he said.

Harvard saw fewer early applicants

This year's early admissions cycle, in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, reflected some of the recent turmoil. Early applications ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline — amid multiple incidents of antisemitism on campus — sank 17%. There were 7,921 early applicants to the Class of 2028, down from 9,553 last year, the Harvard Crimson reported. "That was an absolute shock," Lakhani said.

watch now

Harvard admitted 8.74% of the total pool, an increase of more than 1 percentage point from the previous year's 7.56%, notching the highest early action acceptance rate since 2019. Indeed, a slightly more favorable acceptance rate could have already prompted more students to apply by the regular decision deadline on Jan. 1, according to Christopher Rim, president and CEO of college consulting firm Command Education. "I'm seeing clients who were so against Harvard just four months ago, easing back into it already," Rim said. Rim predicts the acceptance rate for regular decision applicants, which will also mark the first full cycle after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action unconstitutional, could be closer to the record lows of earlier years. That acceptance data will likely be released at the end of March.

The new FAFSA could complicate college decisions