A 401(k) match is like free money — here's how it works

What is 401(k) matching?

If your workplace has 401(k) matching, your employer contributes toward your plan. According to the Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA), 98% of companies that offered a 401 (k) in 2023 matched their employees' contributions to some extent. There is usually a cap on this benefit, though: You might put 10% of your paycheck into your 401(k), for example, but your company only matches the first 5%. Employer contributions can be a dollar-to-dollar or a partial match—say, 50 cents for every dollar you set aside. The most common formula is a combination of the two, according to Nathan Boxx, director of retirement plan services at Fort Pitt Capital Group. Companies typically offer a full match up to 3% of an employee's salary, Boxx said, then a partial match of 50 cents for every dollar on the next 2%. Employee contributions above 5% typically go unmatched, he added.



While some employers will contribute at a flat rate, others require you to set aside a certain percentage before they will begin matching.

What is vesting?

Vesting is the percentage of your 401(k) contributions that you own outright. Your contributions are always vested immediately but your company might require you to stay at your job for a set number of years to get 100% of the matching contributions. If you leave early, you could forfeit a percentage of that money. When a plan vests all at once after a certain period, it's called "cliff vesting." If it vests gradually, it's known as "graded vesting." Federal regulations require full vesting within six years. While more than 44% of plans offered immediate full vesting in 2021, according to PSCA, nearly 30% used graded vesting over five or six years.

What's a good 401(k) match?

Formulas used for 401(k) employer matches vary, but Boxx said a match of between 3% and 5% is "pretty much the meat of the bell curve." Fidelity Investments is the nation's largest administrator of 401(k) plans, overseeing 24,800 plans as of March 2023. In the first quarter of that year, the average company match for Fidelity plans was 4.8% of a worker's salary.



The most common 401(k) match formula for Fidelity accounts was a dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3% and then 50 cents on the dollar on the next 2%.



If a worker contributed 5% of their salary, according to that formula, their employer would be contributing another 4% (or 3% plus half of 2%).

If your employer doesn't offer a 401(k)

How much should you contribute to your 401(k)?

Retirement experts recommend contributing at least as much as your company match. If your employer provides a dollar-to-dollar match up to 5%, for example, aim to contribute 5%. You can work toward setting aside 15% of your income for retirement, but that depends on your age, financial situation and retirement goals. The contribution limit on 401(k) plans in 2024 is $23,000, with workers 50 and older allowed to set aside an additional $7,500 to catch up on retirement planning. But that cap doesn't include employer matching: In 2024, the limit on combined employee and employer contributions is $69,000.

Bottom line

If it's available to you, a 401(k) employer match should be a meaningful part of your retirement strategy. Try to contribute enough to maximize any match your company offers.

FAQs What's a 401(k) match? A 401(k) match is additional money your employer adds to your 401(k) when you contribute a certain amount, up to a percentage of your salary. What is a dollar-to-dollar match? A dollar-to-dollar or full match is when an employer contributes a dollar for every dollar you contribute to your 401(k). There is usually a limit on employer contributions — your company may only match the first 5% of your salary that you set aside. What is a partial match? In a partial match, an employer contributes a percentage of every dollar a worker puts in their 401(k). It may be 25 cents or 50 cents for each dollar, up to 6% of your salary.

