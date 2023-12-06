These 13 states don't tax your retirement income

Where you choose to spend your golden years can influence how far your nest egg will go. Retirement income isn't taxed in 13 states — meaning you can avoid paying Uncle Sam on distributions from your 401(k), IRA and pension payouts. In even more states, your Social Security payments are tax-exempt. Below, CNBC Select outlines which states let retirees off the hook, as well as the best companies to open a retirement account with.

States that don't tax retirement income

Because retirement income comes from different sources, there's not a single approach that all 50 states take when it comes to taxing it. Some states don't have income tax, while others make exemptions for retirement income. Most states don't tax Social Security benefits, and there are a few states that tax 401(k) plans and IRA distributions but not pensions. Of course, there are a lot of nuances surrounding the taxation of retirement income. Even if they tax distributions, almost all states offer some form of tax relief for retirees, whether it's a tax cap, an income limit on exemptions or other breaks.



And, as state tax laws are always changing, it's important to stay up-to-date with your state tax commission. No income tax Nine states don't tax any income, whether it's a paycheck or income from your 401(k), IRA, pension payments or Social Security check. Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire (does tax interest and dividends)

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming No income tax on retirement income In addition, four states with income tax make an exception for retirement income like 401(k)s, IRAs and pension distributions, as well as Social Security benefits. Illinois

Iowa (must be 55 or older)

Mississippi (must meet retirement plan requirements)

Pennsylvania (must meet retirement plan requirements) No tax on Social Security Currently, only 11 states tax Social Security benefits and several of them are in the process of phasing it out.



These 39 states and the District of Columbia do not tax Social Security benefits. Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming No tax on pensions These 15 states don't tax pension income. (Note: Other states may provide a credit or exemption for a portion of pension income.) Alabama (does tax 401(k) and IRA distributions)

Alaska

Florida

Hawaii (does tax 401(k) and IRA distributions)

Illinois

Iowa

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Don't wait to set up a retirement account

Bottom line

Tax laws shouldn't be the sole factor in determining where you spend your retirement, but they're certainly something to consider. Not all states treat retirement income the same, whether it's a 401(k), IRA or Social Security.

