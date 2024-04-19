5 things to avoid if you’re applying for a mortgage (and 3 things you definitely need to do)

Don't fall behind on your bills

A high credit score can significantly help your chances of getting a mortgage, Avevelo told CNBC Select, and a low one can make it harder. Your payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score, according to FICO, so paying bills on time and in full can prime your credit before you file a mortgage application. The amount of debt you’re carrying is another 30% of your FICO score. If you use more credit than you can pay by the end of your billing cycle, not only will you get hit with costly interest payments but your score will drop.

Don't open or close any credit cards

Don’t make any large purchases on credit

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is all your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income. FICO doesn’t track income, so your DTI doesn’t directly impact your credit score. But mortgage lenders use it to judge your ability to make on-time payments, Avevelo said, and a car loan or huge credit card bills can cause your DTI to spike.



Lenders prefer a DTI of 36% or lower, indicating you have enough income left over to put into savings or investments.

Avoid large deposits or withdrawals

Mortgage lenders request bank statements as part of the mortgage application process to ensure borrowers have a steady source of income. An atypically large deposit may suggest your balance doesn't reflect your actual situation or that you're receiving income from an illicit source, Avevelo said. An unusually big withdrawal could make your lender worry that you're not using all your available funds to prepare for homeownership. If you've recently made a large deposit or withdrawal, make sure you can explain it. A lender may want to know the source and if it's a one-time thing or will become a regular occurrence. “Communication with the lender is key,” Avelvelo said.

Don't change jobs

Steady employment is paramount in the mortgage application process. The conventional wisdom is that lenders want two years in the same field, according to Avelvelo, if not at the same job.



A lateral move or a better-paying job in your industry probably won't be a problem, but a substantial period of unemployment, a move to a lower-paying position or a shift between salaried and self-employment may lead to questions. A job change during the loan approval process itself might make it hard to verify your income information.

Things to do before applying for a mortgage

Besides avoiding the red flags, there are some steps you should take before applying for a mortgage.

Check your credit

Make sure there are no errors on your credit report with Capital One CreditWise, a free service that alerts you to any changes in your Transunion and Experian credit reports, shares your VantageScore 3.0 credit score and offers advice on boosting your score. And anyone can apply, not just Capital One cardholders.

CreditWise® from Capital One Learn More Information about CreditWise has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Capital One prior to publication. Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored TransUnion and Experian

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

Also free, Experian Boost* can raise your credit score by linking on-time payments to your wireless provider, utilities and other providers to your Experian credit report. According to the company, Boost users who reported a change in their score averaged an increase of 13 points.

Shop around for the best rate

Avevelo recommends getting quotes from three to five lenders to see who can offer the best rate. The largest home-loan provider in the U.S., Rocket Mortgage accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 580 and, with an FHA loan, you can put as little as 3.5% down. Rocket's customer service earned praise from J.D. Power, which ranked the lender number one in its 2023 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study.

Rocket Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms

Credit needed Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met

Minimum down payment 3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan Already have a mortgage through Rocket Mortgage or looking to start one? Check out the Rocket Visa Signature Card to learn how you can earn rewards

If you like the in-person experience, Chase Bank has more than 4,700 branches across the U.S. Existing Chase customers earn a 0.5% discount on their home loan and the bank will waive up to $1,150 in loan processing fees for customers with a minimum deposit. With a Chase DreaMaker loan, lower-income borrowers can put down just 3% and receive up to $7,500 toward closing costs.

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan

Terms apply.

Offers first-time homebuyer assistance? Yes — click here for details

Get preapproved

When you're preapproved, a lender agrees to specified loan terms as long as your financial situation doesn’t change before signing. A preapproval letter gives you an idea of how much house you can afford and shows sellers you're serious about buying. Ally Bank says borrowers can get preapproved online in as little as three minutes. It offers free-fee conventional, jumbo, fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, but not government-backed loans or home equity loans. Ally's HomeReady® loan lets qualified borrowers get approved with just 3% down.

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you’re applying for a mortgage, it's important to ensure your financial situation is healthy and stable. Even positive moves, like job changes or big deposits, can lead lenders to raise questions.

Meet our experts

At CNBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. For this story, we interviewed financial counselor Jeffrey Avevelo, who works at GreenPath, a non-profit credit counseling organization. Avevelo specializes in counseling clients about housing, bankruptcy and debt management.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every mortgage article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of mortgage products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date. Enter to win an iPad from CNBC Select. We're giving away an iPad to one lucky winner who fills out our survey about personal finance interests and habits. (NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US states or DC who are 18 or older. Ends 5/8/24. Limit 1 entry per person. Sponsors: CNBC Select and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.