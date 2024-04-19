Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
5 things to avoid if you’re applying for a mortgage (and 3 things you definitely need to do)
These are the red flags that loan officers look for.
Of the millions who applied for a mortgage loan in 2023, close to 12% were turned down, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
People are often rejected because of recent financial inconsistencies, says Jeff Avevelo, a financial wellness expert at the debt management firm Greenpath.
"If you've had any major changes, a lender will require some explanation," Avevelo said. "It's good practice not to rock the boat for six months or even a year leading up to a mortgage application."
It's not impossible to get a mortgage with some red flags, Avevelo added. "But consider all the pros and cons before making changes, because the lender will ask questions."
Below, CNBC Select looks at what to avoid if you're getting ready to apply for a mortgage, as well as the moves you definitely want to make.
What we'll cover
Shop for the best mortgage lender
Don't fall behind on your bills
A high credit score can significantly help your chances of getting a mortgage, Avevelo told CNBC Select, and a low one can make it harder. Your payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score, according to FICO, so paying bills on time and in full can prime your credit before you file a mortgage application.
The amount of debt you’re carrying is another 30% of your FICO score. If you use more credit than you can pay by the end of your billing cycle, not only will you get hit with costly interest payments but your score will drop.
Don't open or close any credit cards
When you apply for a credit card, the issuer runs a hard credit check, which can lower your credit score by up to five points. If you’re approved, it'll lower the age of your average account, which is worth 15% of your FICO score.
Your credit utilization rate (CUR), or the percentage of available credit you’re using on revolving lines of credit, is another important part of your credit score. Closing a credit card could push you above the 30% rate lenders prefer.
Don’t make any large purchases on credit
Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is all your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income.
FICO doesn’t track income, so your DTI doesn’t directly impact your credit score. But mortgage lenders use it to judge your ability to make on-time payments, Avevelo said, and a car loan or huge credit card bills can cause your DTI to spike.
Lenders prefer a DTI of 36% or lower, indicating you have enough income left over to put into savings or investments.
Avoid large deposits or withdrawals
Mortgage lenders request bank statements as part of the mortgage application process to ensure borrowers have a steady source of income. An atypically large deposit may suggest your balance doesn't reflect your actual situation or that you're receiving income from an illicit source, Avevelo said.
An unusually big withdrawal could make your lender worry that you're not using all your available funds to prepare for homeownership.
If you've recently made a large deposit or withdrawal, make sure you can explain it. A lender may want to know the source and if it's a one-time thing or will become a regular occurrence.
“Communication with the lender is key,” Avelvelo said.
Don't change jobs
Steady employment is paramount in the mortgage application process. The conventional wisdom is that lenders want two years in the same field, according to Avelvelo, if not at the same job.
A lateral move or a better-paying job in your industry probably won't be a problem, but a substantial period of unemployment, a move to a lower-paying position or a shift between salaried and self-employment may lead to questions.
A job change during the loan approval process itself might make it hard to verify your income information.
Things to do before applying for a mortgage
Besides avoiding the red flags, there are some steps you should take before applying for a mortgage.
Check your credit
Make sure there are no errors on your credit report with Capital One CreditWise, a free service that alerts you to any changes in your Transunion and Experian credit reports, shares your VantageScore 3.0 credit score and offers advice on boosting your score. And anyone can apply, not just Capital One cardholders.
CreditWise® from Capital One
Cost
Free
Credit bureaus monitored
TransUnion and Experian
Credit scoring model used
VantageScore
Dark web scan
Yes
Identity insurance
No
Terms apply.
Also free, Experian Boost* can raise your credit score by linking on-time payments to your wireless provider, utilities and other providers to your Experian credit report. According to the company, Boost users who reported a change in their score averaged an increase of 13 points.
Shop around for the best rate
Avevelo recommends getting quotes from three to five lenders to see who can offer the best rate.
The largest home-loan provider in the U.S., Rocket Mortgage accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 580 and, with an FHA loan, you can put as little as 3.5% down. Rocket's customer service earned praise from J.D. Power, which ranked the lender number one in its 2023 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study.
Rocket Mortgage
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Apply online for personalized rates
Types of loans
Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans
Terms
8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms
Credit needed
Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met
Minimum down payment
3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan
Already have a mortgage through Rocket Mortgage or looking to start one? Check out the Rocket Visa Signature Card to learn how you can earn rewards
If you like the in-person experience, Chase Bank has more than 4,700 branches across the U.S. Existing Chase customers earn a 0.5% discount on their home loan and the bank will waive up to $1,150 in loan processing fees for customers with a minimum deposit.
With a Chase DreaMaker loan, lower-income borrowers can put down just 3% and receive up to $7,500 toward closing costs.
Chase Bank
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included
Types of loans
Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans
Terms
10 – 30 years
Credit needed
620
Minimum down payment
3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan
Terms apply.
Offers first-time homebuyer assistance?
Yes — click here for details
Get preapproved
When you're preapproved, a lender agrees to specified loan terms as long as your financial situation doesn’t change before signing. A preapproval letter gives you an idea of how much house you can afford and shows sellers you're serious about buying.
Ally Bank says borrowers can get preapproved online in as little as three minutes. It offers free-fee conventional, jumbo, fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, but not government-backed loans or home equity loans. Ally's HomeReady® loan lets qualified borrowers get approved with just 3% down.
Ally Home
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included
Types of loans
Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans
Terms
15 – 30 years
Credit needed
620
Minimum down payment
3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan
Terms apply.
Bottom line
If you’re applying for a mortgage, it's important to ensure your financial situation is healthy and stable. Even positive moves, like job changes or big deposits, can lead lenders to raise questions.
Meet our experts
At CNBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. For this story, we interviewed financial counselor Jeffrey Avevelo, who works at GreenPath, a non-profit credit counseling organization. Avevelo specializes in counseling clients about housing, bankruptcy and debt management.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every mortgage article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of mortgage products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.
