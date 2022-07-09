This is your last chance to earn the 75,000-point welcome bonus on 3 Southwest credit cards

Southwest Airlines aircrafts are seen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

At the end of the day on July 11, the current 75,000-point welcome bonus on three Southwest credit cards will come to an end. For Southwest fliers, this means you only have a few days left to sign up and score the sizable offer. Here are the three Southwest credit card offers to know about before they expire.

Southwest credit card welcome bonus value

Southwest points are worth roughly 1.3 cents each towards the cost of a Southwest flight. So the 75,000-point bonus that each of the cards below offers is worth roughly $975 towards airfare on Southwest. The welcome bonus along can get you a hefty amount of "free" travel on Southwest. Remember that the points earned from a Southwest credit card welcome bonus also count towards the valuable Southwest Companion Pass.

1. Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 3,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card has an annual fee of $69.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $69

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

2. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 6,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card also comes with benefits like no foreign transaction fees on purchases made abroad. The card carries an annual fee of $99.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

3. Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 7,500 points on every cardmember anniversary. You'll also enjoy perks like four upgraded boardings on Southwest per year and an annual $75 Southwest travel credit. This card has an annual fee of $149.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.74% - 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

