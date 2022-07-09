Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
This is your last chance to earn the 75,000-point welcome bonus on 3 Southwest credit cards
Bonuses on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus, Premier and Priority cards change at the end of day on July 11.
At the end of the day on July 11, the current 75,000-point welcome bonus on three Southwest credit cards will come to an end.
For Southwest fliers, this means you only have a few days left to sign up and score the sizable offer. Here are the three Southwest credit card offers to know about before they expire.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Southwest credit card welcome bonus value
Southwest points are worth roughly 1.3 cents each towards the cost of a Southwest flight. So the 75,000-point bonus that each of the cards below offers is worth roughly $975 towards airfare on Southwest. The welcome bonus along can get you a hefty amount of "free" travel on Southwest.
Remember that the points earned from a Southwest credit card welcome bonus also count towards the valuable Southwest Companion Pass.
1. Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 3,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card has an annual fee of $69.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$69
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.74% - 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
2. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 6,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card also comes with benefits like no foreign transaction fees on purchases made abroad. The card carries an annual fee of $99.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.74% - 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
3. Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 7,500 points on every cardmember anniversary. You'll also enjoy perks like four upgraded boardings on Southwest per year and an annual $75 Southwest travel credit. This card has an annual fee of $149.
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$149
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.74% - 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
- Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card announces new welcome bonus, lets you earn 3 free nightsLily Wolfson
- Everyone's talking about 'stagflation:' What is it and should you be worried?Elizabeth Gravier
- Amazon Prime Rewards Card offers $200 gift card as welcome bonus during the month of Prime DayBrett Holzhauer