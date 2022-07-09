Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Credit Cards

This is your last chance to earn the 75,000-point welcome bonus on 3 Southwest credit cards

Bonuses on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus, Premier and Priority cards change at the end of day on July 11.

thumbnail
Lily Wolfson@lily_wolfson
Share
Southwest Airlines aircrafts are seen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

At the end of the day on July 11, the current 75,000-point welcome bonus on three Southwest credit cards will come to an end.

For Southwest fliers, this means you only have a few days left to sign up and score the sizable offer. Here are the three Southwest credit card offers to know about before they expire.

Southwest credit card welcome bonus value

Southwest points are worth roughly 1.3 cents each towards the cost of a Southwest flight. So the 75,000-point bonus that each of the cards below offers is worth roughly $975 towards airfare on Southwest. The welcome bonus along can get you a hefty amount of "free" travel on Southwest.

Remember that the points earned from a Southwest credit card welcome bonus also count towards the valuable Southwest Companion Pass.

1. Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 3,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card has an annual fee of $69.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.74% - 23.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

2. Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 6,000 points on every cardmember anniversary. This card also comes with benefits like no foreign transaction fees on purchases made abroad. The card carries an annual fee of $99.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.74% - 23.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

3. Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card

With the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, you can earn 75,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, earn 7,500 points on every cardmember anniversary. You'll also enjoy perks like four upgraded boardings on Southwest per year and an annual $75 Southwest travel credit. This card has an annual fee of $149.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, phone services, and select streaming; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.74% - 23.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest