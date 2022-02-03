Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Resources

The price of Amazon Prime is reportedly increasing — here's how you can lock in a lower rate

Amazon Prime prices are on the rise. Here's what you need to know, and how you can save.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Twenty/20
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The cost of living has gone up dramatically in recent months, and now for an estimated 76 million households, their Amazon Prime bill will be slightly higher soon.

Reports have surfaced that the price for the subscription service will rise in the coming weeks, possibly on March 1, but there's no concrete date as of yet.

Select details what the new price will be and how you can save on the online retailer's popular subscription service.

Amazon Prime cost is on the rise

A price increase for Amazon Prime is expected to be announced after its earning report on Thursday, according to reports from Reuters. Doctor of Credit reports that a Prime subscription will go from $119/year to $139/year. The Prime Student price is also going up from $59/year to $69/year.

This comes amid rising operating costs for the retail giant. And this isn't the only subscription service hiking prices, as streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have done the same in recent months.

If you don't regularly use Amazon Prime and currently pay for it, it may be prudent for you to cancel the service and delete that line item off your budget. It's very likely you know someone that has Amazon Prime, and you can easily split the cost of the premium service. My family and I all split the cost of Prime and share one account between the three of us.

However, if you cannot bear the idea of not having two-day shipping, there are some quick ways to save on the cost.

How you can save on Amazon Prime

First, you may consider signing up for a free 30-day trial if you don't already have Amazon Prime. If you don't utilize the service, simply avoid renewing.

If you already have the service or want to sign up for the first time, you can lock in the current price of $119/year. All you need to do is purchase a "Gift of Prime" membership for yourself, which essentially allows you to buy a one year Amazon Prime membership at the current rate. After you've done this, set your subscription to not auto-renew. Once your membership expires, you can apply your purchased one year membership to your account.

If you're looking for a completely free Prime membership, the Metro by T-Mobile cell service plan gives complimentary access to Prime .

Lastly, if you're sure you want Amazon Prime, it may be advantageous to sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. The card comes with an instant $100 gift card upon approval, however, you must already have Amazon Prime prior to applying. So the gift card would be more of a way to offset the cost of the subscription.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Learn More
On Amazon's secure site

  • Rewards

    5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

  • Annual fee

    $0 (but Prime membership is required)

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    14.24% to 22.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Bottom line

Online shopping has become a way of life, especially during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, that convenience comes at a price. While a $10 or $20 per year increase doesn't seem like much, those small changes in your spending habits can make a large difference down the road.

Latest