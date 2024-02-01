Major Delta Amex card changes: New statement credits, welcome bonuses and higher annual fees

As of February 1, 2024, big changes are in effect for Delta SkyMiles American Express credit cards. Annual fees increased almost across the board, but the additional cost can be more than offset by new statement credits. Business Delta credit cards credit cards also got new bonus spending categories, while premium cards got upgrades to their Companion Certificates and a built-in elite status boost. To top it off, the revamped credit cards are offering new cardholders elevated welcome bonuses for a limited time. Below, CNBC Select details the new features, fees and bonuses of the Delta Amex cards so you can determine whether these airline credit cards deserve a spot in your wallet.

Amex Delta credit card changes

The good news is that no benefits or bonus spending categories are being removed (outside of some changes previously announced in late 2023). Cardholders will continue to enjoy perks such as priority boarding, free checked bags and 15% off award flights. The luxury credit card options have the same lounge access benefits and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credits. As long as you can take full advantage of the new statement credits, these changes are a net positive. Delta SkyMiles Gold card changes

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at U.S. Supermarkets and at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and 1X Mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card holders can earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Annual fee The intro annual fee for the Delta Gold card is $0 for the first year, then $150 (up from $99). For existing cardholders, the new annual fee applies to renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New features Delta flight credit: Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward Delta flights after spending $10,000 in a calendar year

Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward Delta flights after spending $10,000 in a calendar year Delta Stays credit: Up to $100 in annual statement credits toward eligible prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings Delta SkyMiles Gold Business card changes

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants, 2X miles per dollar spent on purchases at U.S. Shipping providers and at U.S. providers for Advertising in select media on up to $50,000 of purchases per category, per year. Earn 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/27/24.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card holders can earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Offer ends 3/27/24. Annual fee The intro annual fee for the Delta Gold card is $0 for the first year, then $150 (up from $99). For existing cardholders, the new annual fee applies to renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New features Delta flight credit: Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward Delta flights after spending $10,000 in a calendar year

Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward Delta flights after spending $10,000 in a calendar year Delta Stays credit: Up to $150 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings

Up to $150 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings New bonus spending categories: Earn 2X miles on U.S. Shipping and U.S. advertising purchases on select media (on up to $50,000 in purchases per category, per year) Delta SkyMiles Platinum card changes

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X mile on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $350

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card holders can earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Annual fee The annual fee of the Delta Platinum card is now $350 (up from $250). Existing cardholders pay the new annual fee for renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New Features Resy credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $10 per month) Rideshare credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month) Delta Stays credit: Up to $150 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings

Up to $150 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings Elite status boost: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $20 you spend on your card.

Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $20 you spend on your card. Expanded Companion Certificate: Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S.

Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S. Hertz status: Receive complimentary Hertz Five Star Status (enrollment required). To receive the benefit, you must add your Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Account number to your SkyMiles Account associated with your Eligible Card, register at delta.com/mypromos/eligible, and "Enroll in Promotion" at delta.com/hertz. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card changes

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5X miles* on eligible transit and U.S. shipping purchases, plus single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply. 1X mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $8,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/27/24.

Annual fee $350

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card holders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Offer Ends 3/27/24. Annual fee The annual fee of the Delta Platinum Business card is now $350 (up from $250). Existing cardholders pay the new annual fee for renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New Features Resy credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $10 per month) Rideshare credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month) Delta Stays credit: Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings

Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings Elite status boost: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $20 you spend on your card.

Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $20 you spend on your card. Expanded Companion Certificate: Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S.

Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S. New spending categories : Earn 1.5X miles on transit, U.S. shipping and single purchases of $5,000 or more (up to $100K per year in combined purchases)

: Earn 1.5X miles on transit, U.S. shipping and single purchases of $5,000 or more (up to $100K per year in combined purchases) Hertz status: Receive complimentary Hertz Five Star Status (enrollment required) To receive the benefit, you must add your Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Account number to your SkyMiles Account associated with your Eligible Card, register at delta.com/mypromos/eligible, and "Enroll in Promotion" at delta.com/hertz. Delta SkyMiles Reserve card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $650

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card holders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Annual fee The annual fee of the Delta Reserve card is now $650 (up from $550). Existing cardholders pay the new annual fee for renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New Features Resy credit: Up to $240 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $20 per month)

Up to $240 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants (up to $20 per month) Rideshare credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases (up to $10 per month) Delta Stays credit: Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings

Up to $200 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings Elite status boost: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $10 you spend on your card.

Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $10 you spend on your card. Expanded Companion Certificate: Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S.

Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S. Hertz status: Receive complimentary Hertz President's Circle Status after enrollment To receive the benefit, you must add your Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Account number to your SkyMiles Account associated with your Eligible Card, register at delta.com/mypromos/eligible, and "Enroll in Promotion" at delta.com/hertz. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card changes

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases. Earn 1.5X miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping, and U.S. office supply store purchases, plus all eligible purchases after you spend $150,000 in purchases on your Card in a year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 110,000 Bonus Miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/27/24.

Annual fee $650

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Welcome bonus New Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card holders can earn 110,000 bonus miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on their new card in the first six months. Annual fee The annual fee of the Delta Reserve Business card is now $650 (up from $550). Existing cardholders pay the new annual fee for renewals on or after May 1, 2024 (see rates and fees). New Features Resy credit: Up to $240 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants ($20 per month)

Up to $240 in annual statement credits toward U.S. Resy restaurants ($20 per month) Rideshare credit: Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases ($10 per month)

Up to $120 in annual statement credits toward U.S. rideshare purchases ($10 per month) Delta Stays credit: Up to $250 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings

Up to $250 in annual statement credits toward prepaid hotel and vacation rental Delta Stays bookings Elite status boost: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) at the beginning of each qualifying year with MQD Headstart. Plus, earn $1 MQD for every $10 you spend on your card.

Expanded Companion Certificate: Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S.

Companion Certificate is now valid for routes within the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Previously, it was only valid for routes within the continental U.S. New spending categories: Earn 1.5X miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping and U.S. office supply stores and on all eligible purchases after $150K in spending that calendar year

Earn 1.5X miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping and U.S. office supply stores and on all eligible purchases after $150K in spending that calendar year Hertz status: Receive complimentary Hertz President's Circle Status after enrollment To receive the benefit, you must add your Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Account number to your SkyMiles Account associated with your Eligible Card, register at delta.com/mypromos/eligible, and "Enroll in Promotion" at delta.com/hertz.

What these changes mean for you

The annual fees for six Delta cards are increasing by $51 to $100. While this is a significant change, each card is getting two more new statement credit offers. These offers can provide up to $300 to $610 in value each year depending on the card. Even if you only use a fraction of the new credits, you'll come out ahead because no existing benefits are being eliminated. The value is even better for the small business cards because card members have additional bonus spending categories. If you've been considering a Delta card, now is a good time to apply because there are also limited-time increase welcome bonus offers. Each of these intro bonuses gives you a generous six months to meet the spending requirement, which is double the amount of time you'll get with many travel credit cards.

Bottom line

Most Delta credit cards have undergone a major overhaul. The annual fees for these cards went up, but new benefits can easily offset the extra expense. The cards also didn't lose any existing valuable perks, which means this is likely a largely positive change for most cardholders.

