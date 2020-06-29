Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Apple Card adds 3% cash back at Exxon and Mobil gas stations

Apple Card holders can now benefit from earning 3% cash back on fuel, car washes and convenience store purchases at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

The Apple Card is now more rewarding for cardholders who use their card at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas station across the U.S.

Starting today, June 29, Apple Card holders earn 3% Daily Cash (which is essentially cash back, but issued at the end of every day) when you use the Apple Card with Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations.

This new rewards rate is a great way to encourage contactless payments and earn extra cash back on refueling your vehicle during grocery runs or road trips. Plus eligible Exxon and Mobil purchases include more than just gas — car washes and convenience store transactions also earn 3% back.

In order to take advantage of this offer, use your Apple Card with Apple Pay for transactions inside Exxon and Mobile stores or download the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and pay at the pump with your Apple Card via Apple Pay. 

In addition to a high rewards rate on Exxon and Mobil purchases, Apple Card holders earn 3% Daily Cash when using their Apple Card with Apple Pay at:

  • Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties)
  • Uber and UberEats
  • Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com
  • T-Mobile stores
  • Nike

Purchases made with Apple Pay at other retailers earn 2% back, while physical card purchases earn 1% back. If you want to earn 3% / 3X or more at gas stations beyond Exxon and Mobil, consider alternative gas rewards cards, such as the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, which offers 3X points on gas.

The Apple Card is also offering a limited-time offer worth $50 at Walgreens: New cardholders who open an account by June 30 can earn $50 after they spend at least $50 at Walgreens in the first 30 days of opening an account.

Apple Card

Apple Card
Learn More
Information about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores, at Nike and at Exxon and Mobil stations, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    12.49% to 23.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    None

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    N/A

See our methodology, terms apply.

Don't miss: A step-by-step guide on how to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac

Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card and Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee with your paid Costco membership
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
4% cash back on eligible gas (for first $7,000/yr., then 1%)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
125,000 Hilton Honors bonus point welcome offer
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Earn 12X Hilton Honors points at U.S. supermarkets through July 2020
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards