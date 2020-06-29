Apple Card adds 3% cash back at Exxon and Mobil gas stations

The Apple Card is now more rewarding for cardholders who use their card at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas station across the U.S.

Starting today, June 29, Apple Card holders earn 3% Daily Cash (which is essentially cash back, but issued at the end of every day) when you use the Apple Card with Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations.

This new rewards rate is a great way to encourage contactless payments and earn extra cash back on refueling your vehicle during grocery runs or road trips. Plus eligible Exxon and Mobil purchases include more than just gas — car washes and convenience store transactions also earn 3% back.

In order to take advantage of this offer, use your Apple Card with Apple Pay for transactions inside Exxon and Mobile stores or download the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and pay at the pump with your Apple Card via Apple Pay.

In addition to a high rewards rate on Exxon and Mobil purchases, Apple Card holders earn 3% Daily Cash when using their Apple Card with Apple Pay at:

Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties)

Uber and UberEats

Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com

T-Mobile stores

Nike

Purchases made with Apple Pay at other retailers earn 2% back, while physical card purchases earn 1% back. If you want to earn 3% / 3X or more at gas stations beyond Exxon and Mobil, consider alternative gas rewards cards, such as the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, which offers 3X points on gas.

The Apple Card is also offering a limited-time offer worth $50 at Walgreens: New cardholders who open an account by June 30 can earn $50 after they spend at least $50 at Walgreens in the first 30 days of opening an account.