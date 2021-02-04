Here’s how much the average couple is spending on a Covid wedding

The average cost of a wedding in a Covid world is $19,000, according to results from a recent study conducted by The Knot. This is a $9,000 drop from the average cost in 2019, which totaled $28,000. Amid the growing pandemic restrictions, most couples made modifications to their wedding plans in 2020 that allotted for a smaller guest count and less fanfare, significantly cutting down costs. As we continue into another year, it's looking like the future of weddings will follow a somewhat similar cost-savings trend. The Knot's study, which surveyed over 7,600 U.S. couples who had originally set their wedding date for 2020, found that almost half of couples who planned to wed in 2020 decided to have postponed celebrations in 2021 (or later), but they're focusing on the priceless aspects of matrimony: love and relationships. Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you can expect with wedding trends in the future and ways to finance your own.

What we can expect of future weddings

The fact that the average wedding cost dropped nearly $10,000 amid the pandemic comes as no surprise as social distancing rules and guest count limitations were put into place last year. However, it appears to be a trend that may stay. "Couples in 2020 refocused their energy on their love for each other and for those closest to them, while reflecting on the values and components of their relationships that matter most," says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot. "With that, we'll see more variety with event formats and wedding day details at future weddings, as couples embrace their unique priorities and purposes." This sentiment may look like opting to get married in your backyard versus an expensive venue, or prioritizing people's safety with a downsized guest list over inviting the entire extended family, distant friend groups and coworkers. For those to-be-weds, both of these modifications help to cut back costs.

Ways to finance your wedding

Whether you plan to spend the average $19,000 cost on a wedding, more than that five-figure sum or less, how you pay for wedding expenses should be strategically thought out. One option to consider is using a 0% APR credit card that comes with a pretty generous welcome bonus. This way, you don't feel pressured to pay off your credit card right away since you aren't incurring interest. With some of the best no-interest cards, you can score cash back or rewards points for meeting the minimum spend with all the wedding expenses you rack up in the first few months of opening your card account. But while a 0% APR card gives you more time to chip away at your credit card balance, we recommend clearly planning out how much you will pay toward it each month to ensure that the credit card is paid off completely before the 0% APR period ends. Otherwise, you then have a big balance that will start to collect interest. The best 0% APR cards require good or excellent credit. Another option if you have a less-than-stellar credit score is looking into getting a personal loan, or simply taking on an extra part-time job so that you have some additional cash to save. Here are the best 0% APR credit cards we recommend for financing your wedding:

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 12.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash rewards on every purchase

Welcome bonus $150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

American Express Cash Magnet® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

Annual fee None

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com in the first 6 months from account opening (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.