Here’s how much the average couple is spending on a Covid wedding

The average cost of a wedding in a Covid world is $19,000, according to results from a recent study conducted by The Knot. This is a $9,000 drop from the average cost in 2019, which totaled $28,000.
Amid the growing pandemic restrictions, most couples made modifications to their wedding plans in 2020 that allotted for a smaller guest count and less fanfare, significantly cutting down costs.
As we continue into another year, it's looking like the future of weddings will follow a somewhat similar cost-savings trend. The Knot's study, which surveyed over 7,600 U.S. couples who had originally set their wedding date for 2020, found that almost half of couples who planned to wed in 2020 decided to have postponed celebrations in 2021 (or later), but they're focusing on the priceless aspects of matrimony: love and relationships.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you can expect with wedding trends in the future and ways to finance your own.
The fact that the average wedding cost dropped nearly $10,000 amid the pandemic comes as no surprise as social distancing rules and guest count limitations were put into place last year. However, it appears to be a trend that may stay.
"Couples in 2020 refocused their energy on their love for each other and for those closest to them, while reflecting on the values and components of their relationships that matter most," says Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor-in-chief of The Knot. "With that, we'll see more variety with event formats and wedding day details at future weddings, as couples embrace their unique priorities and purposes."
This sentiment may look like opting to get married in your backyard versus an expensive venue, or prioritizing people's safety with a downsized guest list over inviting the entire extended family, distant friend groups and coworkers. For those to-be-weds, both of these modifications help to cut back costs.
Whether you plan to spend the average $19,000 cost on a wedding, more than that five-figure sum or less, how you pay for wedding expenses should be strategically thought out.
One option to consider is using a 0% APR credit card that comes with a pretty generous welcome bonus. This way, you don't feel pressured to pay off your credit card right away since you aren't incurring interest. With some of the best no-interest cards, you can score cash back or rewards points for meeting the minimum spend with all the wedding expenses you rack up in the first few months of opening your card account.
But while a 0% APR card gives you more time to chip away at your credit card balance, we recommend clearly planning out how much you will pay toward it each month to ensure that the credit card is paid off completely before the 0% APR period ends. Otherwise, you then have a big balance that will start to collect interest.
The best 0% APR cards require good or excellent credit. Another option if you have a less-than-stellar credit score is looking into getting a personal loan, or simply taking on an extra part-time job so that you have some additional cash to save.
Here are the best 0% APR credit cards we recommend for financing your wedding:
2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases
Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
12.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
1.5% cash rewards on every purchase
$150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
$0
0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
15.49% to 25.49% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months
None
0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases
Earn 20% back on purchases at Amazon.com in the first 6 months from account opening (up to $200 back) and $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.