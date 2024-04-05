4 best car insurance companies in Illinois of 2024

Best for affordability

Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Geico coverage and services are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and there are 16 different types of discounts available. In addition to the standard coverage options, Geico offers various optional add-ons, such as emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Terms apply. Read our Geico Auto Insurance review. Pros Lowest average rates

Inclusive coverage options, including high-risk drivers

Available nationwide Cons High premiums for high-risk drivers

Fewer branches for in-person services

Who's this for? Geico is a strong choice for those wanting to ensure their car insurance fits their needs and budget. It has the lowest sample premiums in Illinois of the companies we considered. Standout benefits: This insurer also offers a variety of specialty insurance for motorcycles and RVs, making it a standout option for those who need to cover additional vehicles in addition to life insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance. Average annual cost for full coverage: $1,091 [ Jump to more details ]

Best for discounts

Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Travelers auto insurance policies are affordable and backed by the sixth largest company for car insurance by market share according to the NAIC. The company also offers a number of discounts to customers, including discounts for bundling, owning a hybrid or electric car, and good student discounts. Pros Sixth largest auto insurer in the U.S. by market share

Many discounts available Cons Not all discounts available in every state

Who's this for? Travelers stands out for having many discounts to help drivers save. From multi-policy discounts to good student discounts, it's possible to save with a total of 12 discounts. Standout benefits: A discount is also available to those with an electric car, making it an especially good choice for those drivers. Average annual cost for full coverage: $1,686 [ Jump to more details ]

Best for customer service

Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Erie Insurance offers auto insurance for many different situations and affordable premiums. Several different coverages allow you to customize your policy.

Terms apply. Pros Offers affordable premiums

Below average NAIC complaint index Cons Only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Learn More View More

Who's this for? Erie is only available in a few states, but Illinois is one of them. The insurer is known for combining affordable premiums with excellent customer service ratings. Standout benefits: The company offers several discounts to those who bundle policies and have factory-installed safety features on their cars. Average annual cost for full coverage: $1,541 [ Jump to more details ]

Best for specialty cars

Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Auto-Owners offers affordable premiums with high customer satisfaction ratings. There are 12 different types of discounts available, as well as various other types of insurance besides auto. Terms apply. Pros tOffers at-fault accident forgiveness as an add-on

High customer satisfaction scores from JD Power

Low NAIC complaint index score Cons Only available in 26 states

Quotes must be obtained through an agent Learn More View More

Who's this for? Auto-Owners is ideal for those wanting to insure classic cars in Illinois as it offers coverage for these cars and the option to bundle your coverage with your daily driver (your primary vehicle) for a discount. Similarly, Auto-Owners offers coverage for converted cars or cars modified with accessibility devices. Standout benefits: Auto-Owners stands out for its coverage of various vehicles in addition to a low complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Average annual cost for full coverage: $1,611 [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top auto insurance companies in Illinois

Geico

Geico has been in business since 1936 and has become a household name in the insurance space, known for its affordable rates and strong financials. It's one of the car insurance companies that consistently tops our lists, including taking a top spot in our top overall auto insurance ranking for its consistently low costs and 16 different types of discounts, such as for good driving, taking a defensive driving course and insuring multiple vehicles. J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating (Average) 816 NAIC complaint index (1 is expected) 1.88, above expected A.M. Best rating A++ [ Return to summary ]

Travelers

Travelers has been issuing auto insurance policies since 1897 and now stands out for its strong customer satisfaction ratings. It offers numerous discounts, including significant savings for electric vehicles. J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating (Average) 806 NAIC complaint index (1 is expected) 0.89, below expected A.M. Best rating A++ [ Return to summary ]

Erie

While it has limited availability, Erie stands out in the areas where it is available for combining excellent customer service with low costs for auto insurance policies. It also tends to offer lower premiums for high-risk drivers, including for people with at-fault accidents. J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating (Average) 855 NAIC complaint index (1 is expected) 0.73, below expected A.M. Best rating A+ [ Return to summary ]

Auto-Owners is available in Illinois and consistently receives high ratings for customer satisfaction. It also stood out on our roundup of the cheapest auto insurance companies for its low rates for minimum coverage, as well as our top picks for young adult drivers and seniors. However, you must work with an agent to get a quote. J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating (Average) 813 NAIC complaint index (1 is expected) 0.73, below expected A.M. Best rating A++ [ Return to summary ]

FAQs Who has the cheapest auto insurance in Illinois? Geico had the lowest average cost for full coverage car insurance in Illinois, according to the data we analyzed. How much is car insurance in Illinois per month? The average Illinois resident pays $193 per month for full coverage car insurance, or $56.83 per month for minimum coverage, according to Bankrate data. What is the minimum car insurance requirement in Illinois? Illinois requires drivers to carry $25,000 of coverage for bodily injury or death per person, $50,000 of coverage for bodily injury or death per accident and $20,000 in property damage coverage per accident according to the Illinois Secretary of State.

Bottom line

Car insurance in Illinois isn't one-size-fits-all. Consider getting several quotes from top insurers in the state and comparing them based on price, customer service and coverage to see which company offers the best policy for you.

