CNBC's best free savings accounts of 2024
The best no-fee savings accounts can help keep more money in your pocket.
Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public.
Banking fees can quickly add up and eat away at any interest earned on a savings account. Fortunately, there are a number of FDIC-insured savings accounts that offer no fees whatsoever — zero monthly maintenance fees, zero excessive transaction fees, zero overdraft fees, zero insufficient / non-sufficient funds fees, plus zero minimum deposits or balances.
To determine which free savings accounts are the best of 2024, CNBC Select researched dozens of no-fee savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by highlighting savings accounts with above-average APYs. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best free savings accounts.)
Best free savings accounts of 2024
- Affirm Savings
- American Express® High Yield Savings Account
- Bask Interest Savings Account
- Capital One 360 Performance Savings™
- Discover® Online Savings
- Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings
- MySavingsDirect MySavings Account™
- Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account
- SoFi Checking and Savings
- Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
Affirm Savings
Affirm Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
3.75% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
You can now make more than 6 withdrawals or transfers in a monthly statement period; transaction amount limits apply
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No, but offers debit card
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
- Offers debit card for purchases
- Mobile app lets you pay on the go
Cons
- Higher APYs offered elsewhere
- No option to add a checking account
- Debit card not available to everyone yet and doesn't allow ATM access
Affirm may be known for its buy now, pay later services but it also offers a competitive savings account. Affirm Savings stands out for offering no fees and a pretty decent interest rate. The account can be accessed online or in the Affirm app available on the App Store and Google Play.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.30% APY as of 4/9/2024
Minimum balance
Min balance to open = $0
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
No limits
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
- 24/7 customer support
- Helpful "Tips & Tools" section on website
Cons
- Higher APYs offered elsewhere
- No option to add a checking account
- No ATM access
- You can't deposit a check via the mobile app
American Express is a leader in the credit card space and also boasts a high-yield savings account to help its loyal users grow their money. And much like the reviews on Amex's credit card products, the American Express High Yield Savings Account has positive user feedback about its high interest rate, easy transfers and good customer service.
Bask Interest Savings Account
Bask Bank Interest Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
5.10% APY1
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
Cons
- No option to add a checking account
- No ATM access
The Bask Interest Savings Account offers one of the highest rates on this list, in addition to its no-fee platform. Frequent travelers can opt for the Bask Mileage Savings Account instead to earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles back. With the mileage savings account, savers earn 2.5 miles for every $1 saved annually.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings™
Capital One 360 Performance Savings™
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.15% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes, if have a Capital One checking account
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
- Option to add a checking account with ATM access
- Has physical branch locations, plus Capital One® Cafés
- Has a top-rated mobile app
- Offers mobile check deposit
- Users can take advantage of free credit monitoring service
Cons
- Higher APYs offered elsewhere
The Capital One 360 Performance Savings is a good choice for savers who value in-person banking. Its rate isn't the highest you'll find, but it's great for a big bank with many physical branches. Savers can also create multiple Performance Savings Accounts for each of their financial goals.
Discover® Online Savings
Discover Online Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.15% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes, if have a Discover checking account
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
- Option to add a checking account with ATM access
- 24/7 customer support
- Offers mobile check deposits
- Helpful advice through Modern Money Blog
Cons
- Higher APYs offered elsewhere
The Discover® Online Savings Account offers an above-average rate along with no monthly fees. Its Modern Money Blog is a good resource for learning about managing money and other personal finance basics.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings
Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.50%
Minimum balance
None to open; $1 to earn interest
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account.
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
Pros
- No minimum balance (just $1 to earn interest)
- No monthly fees
- No limit on withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
- Easy-to-use mobile banking app
- Offers no-fee personal loans
Cons
- No option to add a checking account
- No ATM access
With the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings, savers earn a solid APY for no fees. Marcus' mobile banking app is also popular for being user-friendly, allowing savers to track their savings goals and see how much interest they've earned over the year.
MySavingsDirect MySavings Account
MySavingsDirect MySavings Account™
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.35% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
Cons
- No option to add a checking account
- No ATM access
- Website is limited
- Customer reviews complain about withdrawal process
MySavingsDirect MySavings Account offers no fees and no minimums, along with a higher interest rate than most accounts here. The main drawback with this savings account, however, is its limited website and below-average customer reviews.
Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account
Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.10% APY
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fee
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance or deposit
- No monthly fees
- Offers e-deposit for depositing checks on the go
- Offers mobile text banking and mobile text alerts
Cons
- Higher APYs offered elsewhere
- No option to add a checking account
- No ATM access
Sallie Mae offers more than just student loans. The Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account is a standard choice for saving cash with a high return and no fees.
SoFi Checking and Savings
SoFi Checking and Savings
Monthly maintenance fee
$0
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
None
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Members with direct deposit earn 4.60% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)
Free ATM network
55,000+ fee-free ATMs within the Allpoint® Network
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
No-Fee Overdraft Coverage is available; however, SoFi requires $1,000 of monthly direct deposit inflows to unlock it
Mobile check deposit
Yes
Terms apply.
Pros
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- 4.60% APY with direct deposit
- 2-day-early-paycheck automatically when you set up direct deposit
- Save your change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees
- Not a standalone checking or savings account
With SoFi Checking and Savings, savers also have access to a checking account and can earn a solid APY on their savings, plus interest on their checking balance, by just setting up direct deposit. Plus, SoFi's FDIC insurance coverage exceeds the limit that other banks on this list offer on their savings accounts. New individual checking and savings members receive FDIC insurance up to $2 million instead of the standard $250,000.
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.75%
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
Excessive transactions fee
None, but may result in account closure
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Terms apply.
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
- Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*
- Easy ATM access
Cons
- Account could close if you make more than 6 transactions in a statement cycle
- No option to add a checking account
Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings stands out for offering users ATM access, which other accounts on this list do not unless you sign up for the bank's checking account. Synchrony savers can get an ATM card to easily access their cash for free at any ATM displaying the Plus or Accel logos. Plus, Synchrony Bank refunds up to $5 per statement cycle in domestic ATM fees charged by other financial institutions.
FAQs
Do all banks charge for savings accounts?
Not all banks have savings accounts with fees attached to them. You can easily find a savings account that doesn't charge you. When shopping around, make sure to read the terms and conditions and small print so you know before signing up. Some bank accounts have ways you can get around fees, too, like waiving a monthly service charge if you opt into paperless statements.
Can I open a free savings account?
You can certainly open a free savings account — and this list is a good place to start. Most savings accounts take not even 10 minutes to apply and just require a government-issued ID like a passport or driver's license, Social Security number, address, contact information, date of birth and a checking account routing number to deposit money.
Can I get a high yield with a free savings account?
Some free savings accounts offer higher yields than others, but all at least on this list are above the national savings average. If your priority is maximizing your savings, however, check out CNBC Select's list of interest savings accounts offering around 5% APY. Sometimes, the higher interest-bearing savings accounts require minimums.
Are free savings accounts FDIC-insured?
There are plenty of savings accounts — free or not — that are FDIC-insured, so don't settle for one that isn't and check to make sure your bank offers FDIC coverage. (All of the savings accounts on this list have FDIC insurance coverage.)
Though the FDIC protects up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank for each type of account ownership category, some financial institutions have been increasing the amount savers can insure in a single account by spreading customer deposits across multiple FDIC-insured banks.
Can I get ATM access with a free savings account?
Few savings accounts — let alone free ones — offer ATM access. While you usually have to open a checking account to get ATM access, the Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings offers savers an ATM card so they can easily access their cash at any ATM displaying the Plus or Accel logos.
Synchrony Bank currently doesn't charge a fee to use an ATM, but the ATM owner/operator may. For these domestic ATM fees charged by other financial institutions, Synchrony will refund up to $5 per statement cycle.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every savings review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best savings products.
Our methodology
To determine which savings accounts made this list, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those savings accounts with above-average rates that offer no fees whatsoever, including zero:
- Monthly maintenance fees
- Excessive transactions fees
- Overdraft fees
- Insufficient / non-sufficient funds fees
Note that we did not consider wire fees since we found that most banks charge a wire fee for outgoing transfers.
We then narrowed down our picks even further by only highlighting those savings accounts that currently do not require any minimum deposits to open an account or minimum balances to earn interest. Although the accounts on this list don't require you to reach certain minimums, the respective banks may close your account if it remains unfunded for a while.
All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, some even more. Note that the rates and fee structures for savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank.
Information about the Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. *American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC.
*SoFi members with direct deposit can earn up to 4.60% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum direct deposit amount required to qualify for the 4.50% APY for savings. Members without direct deposit will earn up to 1.20% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 10/24/2023. There is no minimum balance requirement. Additional information can be found on the issuer's website.