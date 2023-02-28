CNBC's best high-yield savings accounts of 2023

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. High-yield savings accounts have been in the spotlight in 2023. While the stock market has been highly volatile, high-yield savings accounts have been consistently paying out higher annual percentage yields (APYs) to their customers. Some of this year's highest rates have exceeded 4% APY. These types of accounts reward you with higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts and allow your money to grow faster thanks to compound interest — which lets you earn interest on interest. The higher your APY, the faster your money grows and you get a better return than you would with a traditional savings account. While rates can fluctuate over time, high-yield savings accounts generally offer APYs over 10 times greater than the national average on savings accounts. So, if you're building an emergency fund or saving up for a large expense, putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you reach your goals quicker. To determine which high-yield savings accounts are the best overall, CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We considered factors like the account's APY, its ease of use, account accessibility, monthly fees and minimum balance requirements. The savings accounts selected offer an above-average APY to all customers (no matter their balance), are FDIC-insured, have zero monthly maintenance fees and low (or no) minimum balance requirements. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best high-yield savings accounts.)

Best high-yield savings accounts of 2023

Best overall

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Free ATM card and no ATM fees Cons $100 minimum opening deposit required, though there's no minimum balance after that

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

Who's this for? The LendingClub High-Yield Savings account stands out for offering one of the highest returns on your money, charging no monthly maintenance fee and not having a minimum balance requirement. You just need an initial $100 deposit to open the account. Unlike many savings accounts, LendingClub provides customers with a free ATM card and never charges any ATM fees. This makes it easy to access your savings account and withdraw money whenever you want. You can also use your funds to pay bills, send money to friends and family and make internal and external transfers. To add money to your savings account at LendingClub, you can deposit cash at select ATMs, deposit checks via the mobile app, do a direct deposit, make an electronic transfer from an external bank or make a wire transfer.

Best for earning high APY

UFB Preferred Savings Learn More UFB Best Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.55% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Free ATM card

Free transfers between direct deposit accounts

Online and SMS banking available

Mobile check deposits Cons No option to add a checking account

No physical branch locations

Potential overdraft fee, though, overdraft protection is offered Learn More View More

Who's this for? The UFB Preferred Savings account is for anyone who's focused on maximizing their returns. It offers one of the highest interest rates currently available. The account charges no monthly fees, allows unlimited transfers and has no minimum deposits. Whether you deposit $1 or $1,000, you'll earn the same, high return. As with the other banks on this list, UFB Direct is an online-only bank, and it is a division of Axos Bank. Although there are no physical branches and you can't add a checking account, customers do get a free ATM card.

Best for no fees

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account.

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum balance (just $1 to earn interest)

No monthly fees

No limit on withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Easy-to-use mobile banking app

Offers no-fee personal loans Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Who's this for? Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings offers no fees whatsoever, no minimum deposits and easy mobile access. It's the most straightforward savings account to use when all you want to do is grow your money with zero conditions attached. The Marcus account also stands out thanks to its mobile banking app, which is simple to use and allows you to set up recurring deposits, track your savings goals and see how much interest you've earned this year. The bank's U.S.-based contact center is open 24/7 for live customer support over the phone or through online chat. Account holders can withdraw money from their Marcus savings account online and by phone through ACH or by free wire transfer to a linked account at another bank. You can also request a withdrawal by check mailed to you. To add money to your account, you can transfer funds, make direct deposit payments, deposit a check or make a wire transfer. Marcus doesn't charge a fee if you link other bank accounts for incoming and outgoing transfers, but keep in mind that your other bank might. While there are no ATM cards or checking account options available through Marcus, the bank does offer a variety of no-fee personal loans as well.

Best for checking/savings combo

Ally Bank Online Savings Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.40%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee No monthly maintenance fee

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee $10 per transaction

Overdraft fees $25

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have an Ally checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong annual percentage yield on all balance tiers

No minimum balance

No monthly maintenance fee

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*

Option to add a checking account

ATM access if you have a checking account Cons $10 fee per transaction if you make more than 6 in a statement cycle

$25 overdraft fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? Ally is a good choice for anyone looking to do all their banking in one place. While the Ally Online Savings Account is a good high-yield account on its own, account holders can enjoy even more benefits if they also have an Ally checking account. In addition to a solid APY, no minimum account balance and no monthly maintenance fees, an Ally checking and savings account also gives you access to over 43,000 free Allpoint® ATMs, making it easy to withdraw cash when you need to. If you only have an online savings account, you won't have access to a debit card. If you use an out-of-network ATM, Ally doesn't charge a fee and if the ATM provider does, Ally will reimburse those fees up to $10 per month. Not all online banks also offer a checking account option. Saving your money with a bank that doesn't offer a checking account means you would have to transfer your money between banks, which could take a couple of days. By law, account holders with Ally can withdraw or transfer money online up to six times per month with no penalty. After, Ally charges $10 per transfer. You can also call the bank to request a mailed check, which doesn't count as one of your six transactions. You can't deposit cash in your Ally savings account, which is standard for many online banks, but you can deposit checks remotely with eCheck Deposit on the mobile app. Account holders can organize their saving goals by creating up to 10 different "buckets" within the same savings account. For example, you can create a designated fund for a "Future Vacation" and another for "Emergency Savings." Ally is also a consumer favorite because of its easy-to-use mobile app and 24/7 live customer service that is available over the phone, through online chat or on the Ally mobile app.

Best for easy access to your cash

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Learn More Synchrony Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None, but may result in account closure

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*

Easy ATM access

1 physical branch (in Bridgewater, New Jersey) Cons Account could close if you make more than 6 transactions in a statement cycle

No option to add a checking account Learn More View More

Who's this for? Withdrawing money is quick and easy when you have a Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings account. There is no minimum balance requirement, no monthly fees and a strong APY. But what makes this account stand out is its convenient withdrawal options. Synchrony Bank offers an optional ATM card to its savings account holders. You can access your money by ATM, wire transfer (up to three free per statement cycle) or through an electronic transfer to or from accounts you have at other banks. Though you are limited to six free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle, Synchrony Bank allows you to conduct unlimited transactions at an ATM. The bank won't charge an ATM fee, but the ATM provider may. For these charges, Synchrony Bank refunds ATM fees in the U.S. up to $5 per statement cycle. Still, you should be wary of how much you withdraw from an ATM because the fees, even with a $5 refund, can add up. According to Bankrate, ATM operators charge customers an average fee of $3.14. Just going to the ATM twice in one month would already put you over the refundable amount. To deposit money into your savings account at Synchrony Bank, you can make an electronic transfer from an external bank account that you've linked, do a direct deposit, make a wire transfer, mail a check or use the bank's mobile app to deposit a check. Synchrony Bank's customer service line is available seven days a week by phone or online chat, as well as 24/7 through its app so you can manage your account on the go. Additional customer perks include complimentary identity theft assistance, travel discounts and free webinars.

Best for earning airline miles

Bask Bank Interest Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Ability to earn American Airlines AAdvantage miles instead Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you want to maximize your interest-earning potential, the Bask Bank Interest Savings Account may be for you. It offers a very respectable cash APY to all savings account holders. Here's the kicker: If you're a frequent traveler, you can opt to earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles back instead. You can use these miles for flights on American Airlines or any of its 20+ partner airlines. So, you can effectively fund your next vacation without any spending. The accounts offer no monthly fees and no minimum deposits. Just note that the bank may close your account if it remains unfunded for 60 days. Bask Bank is a division of Texas Capital Bank, but operates completely online.

Best for welcome bonus

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More Information about SoFi Checking and Savings has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 3.75% APY on savings and Vaults balances, and 2.50% APY on their checking balances. Members without direct deposit will earn 1.20% APY.

Free ATM network 55,000+ fee-free ATMs within the Allpoint® Network

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee No-Fee Overdraft Coverage is available; however, SoFi requires $1,000 of monthly direct deposit inflows to unlock it

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum deposit to open an account

1.80% APY with direct deposit

2-day-early-paycheck automatically when you set up direct deposit

Save your change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults

Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments

No foreign transaction fees Cons No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Not a standalone checking or savings account Learn More View More

Who's this for? The SoFi Checkings and Savings account stands out for offering a valuable welcome bonus after you set up and receive direct deposit payments. You can earn anywhere from $50 to $300, depending on the total of your direct deposits in a 30-day period. The account also gives you a solid return. The only caveat is that you must opt-in to direct deposit in order to get the maximum interest. In addition, the account comes with a debit card that has fee-free ATM access through the Allpoint® Network, which has over 55,000 locations across the country. And while paying with a debit card can sometimes lack rewards, you can get up to 15% cash back when you use your card at specific merchants. And if you're looking to fully immerse yourself in the fintech/online bank space, SoFi offers a variety of financial products, including student loans, personal loans, mortgage refinancing, auto loans and more.

Best if you want extra help saving

Varo Savings Account Learn More Bank Account Services are provided by Varo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Begin earning 3.00% and qualify to earn 5.00% if you meet requirements

Minimum balance None; $0.01 to earn savings interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Varo Bank Account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY and option to earn even higher

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*

ATM access at 55,000 fee-free AllPoint® ATMs with a Varo Bank Account

Offers 2 programs to help automate your savings Cons Cash deposits are only available through third-party services, which charge a fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? Varo is an all-mobile national bank, so for those looking to save and don't mind banking entirely over the phone or online, the Varo Savings Account makes a good option. Varo offers a solid APY to all savings account holders, as well as a checking account option. Neither accounts require minimum balances to open and neither charges monthly maintenance fees. Varo stands out because of its uniquely tiered APY program that encourages you to save more. For those who want extra help saving, the online bank offers two programs that automatically transfer money from your Varo bank account to your savings account: Save Your Pay, which transfers a percentage of your paycheck into your savings, and Save Your Change, which rounds up your checking account transactions to the nearest dollar and transfers the difference to your savings. Varo also offers an ATM network with no fees (as well as no penalty for overdrafts up to $50). For any cash deposits, note that Varo only makes these available through third-party services, which may charge a fee. Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you.

FAQs

How do online savings accounts work?

While online savings accounts offer some of the highest APYs, it's also more tedious to access your money than banking at a brick-and-mortar institution, since you'll usually have to transfer to a checking account to use your money. This is arguably a good thing if you're trying to grow your emergency savings, as you won't have easy access to withdraw from the account. While it may seem nerve-wracking to have limited access to your savings, one of the big reasons to put your emergency fund into a high-yield account is to watch it grow. The higher your account balance is, the more money you will earn in compound interest over time.

Can you lose money in a high-yield savings account?

There's a near-zero risk of capital loss when you open a savings account at an FDIC-insured bank, as your account is insured for up to $250,000. Interest rates may decrease, but your cash will not. Theoretically, your money would lose value if the inflation rate is higher than your APY, but that's no different than a traditional savings account. So, opening a high-yield savings account is definitely worth considering.

Do you pay taxes on a high-yield savings account?

Interest accrued on a high-yield savings account is taxed as ordinary income. You must report the interest on your tax return for any account that earned more than $10 in one year.

Can you withdraw money from a high-yield savings account?

By law, consumers can withdraw or transfer cash out of a high-yield savings account up to six times per month without paying any fees. However, some accounts let you make more withdrawals for no additional fee.

What are the cons of a high-yield savings account?

The biggest con of a high-yield savings account is that you're usually limited to a certain number of withdrawals each month before you're hit with a fee — just like a traditional savings account. Further, interest rates can fluctuate over time, but that applies to all types of savings accounts. Withdrawing money may also be a slightly slower process as only a few high-yield savings accounts offer ATM cards. Most of the online high-yield savings account banks don't have physical locations.

Common high-yield terms you should know

Annual Percentage Yield (APY): The amount of interest an account earns in a year.

The amount of interest an account earns in a year. ACH transfer: When you want to make small and frequent payments electronically (direct deposit, automated bill payments, etc.); typically always free but usually takes at least one business day to complete the transfer.

When you want to make small and frequent payments electronically (direct deposit, automated bill payments, etc.); typically always free but usually takes at least one business day to complete the transfer. Wire transfer: When you want to move funds from one bank account to another and have the money be available for use in the same business day; banks usually charge a fee.

When you want to move funds from one bank account to another and have the money be available for use in the same business day; banks usually charge a fee. Mobile deposit: Instead of going to the bank to deposit a check, you can use your mobile banking app to scan a photo of the check and have the funds immediately deposited into your account. It can sometimes take a day or two for the funds to be accessible.

Instead of going to the bank to deposit a check, you can use your mobile banking app to scan a photo of the check and have the funds immediately deposited into your account. It can sometimes take a day or two for the funds to be accessible. ATM networks: ATMs can either be in-service or out-of-network, depending on which bank you have. When you make a transaction at an ATM that is outside your bank's network, then a fee will most likely be applied by both the ATM operator and your bank.

Our methodology

To determine which high-yield savings accounts offer the best return on your money, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering those savings accounts that offer an above-average APY, no monthly maintenance fees and low (or no) minimum balance requirements. While the accounts we chose in this article consistently rank as having some of the highest APY rates, we also compared each savings account on a range of features, including ease of use and account accessibility, as well as factors such as insurance policies and customer reviews when available. We also considered users' deposit options and each account's compound frequency. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000. Note that the rates and fee structures for high-yield savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your high-yield savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank.

