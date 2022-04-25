Considering borrowing money? Here are 4 of the best personal loans offered by credit unions

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Personal loans are a popular way to fund large expenses because they typically carry lower interest rates compared to credit cards, can provide as much as $100,000 in funding and can be used for just about any purpose, including debt consolidation, medical bills, a home renovation, a vacation and more. This is a form of installment debt that's usually unsecured (meaning, you don't have to put up any collateral like your car or home in order to borrow money) and must be paid back in regular increments plus interest over a set period of time. There are many ways you can get a personal loan. Some big banks carry personal loans and there are some online lenders that provide a hassle-free way to apply. You can even get a personal loan from some credit unions. Below, Select rounded up four of the best personal loans offered by credit unions. When compiling our list of the best personal loans, Select evaluated dozens of lenders. We looked at key factors like interest rates, fees, loan amounts and term lengths offered, plus other features including how your funds are distributed, autopay discounts, customer service and how fast you can get your funds. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Select's picks for the best personal loans from credit unions

Compare offers to find the best loan

Best for small loan amounts

Navy Federal Credit Union Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.49% – 18.00% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto repairs, vacations and more

Loan amounts $250 to $50,000

Terms 6 months to 5 years

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $29 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Loans as low as $250 and as high as $50,000

No origination fees or prepayment penalties

May apply with a co-borrower

Available in all 50 states Cons Membership is not available to everyone (you must be an active military member, veteran, employee or retiree at the Department of Defense, or a family member of someone who fits into these categories)

Minimum APR is on the higher end

Late fee of $29

If applying for a debt consolidation loan or home improvement loan, you can only apply over the phone or in-person Learn More View More

Who's this for? Navy Federal Credit Union offers some of the lowest personal loan amounts on this list — loan amounts start at $250. This makes Navy Federal Credit Union attractive to those who may just need a couple hundred dollars and don't want to take on a loan that would be too large. This lender also offers a shorter minimum repayment term compared to other lenders on this list (and compared to most personal loan lenders in general) — you can choose to repay your loan in as little as six months. Shorter repayment terms mean that you save money on interest charges, though your monthly payment amount may be higher compared to if you had picked longer repayment terms. In order to be eligible to apply for a Navy Federal Credit Union personal loan, you must be an active military member or a veteran, or an employee or retiree of the Department of Defense. You're also eligible if you're a family member of someone who is an active military member, veteran, or employee or retiree of the Department of Defense. This lender doesn't charge origination fees or prepayment penalties, but it does charge a $29 late fee.

Best for flexible terms

Alliant Credit Union Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Starts at 6.24% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, or emergencies

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 1 – 5 years

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Loans as low as $1,000 and as high as $50,000

No origination fees or prepayment penalties

Quick approval

Funds usually get deposited same-day

Option to have funds mailed as a check if you prefer Cons Loans are only available to Alliant members; see member eligibility for more info Learn More View More

Who's this for? Similar to some of the other lenders on this list, Alliant offers personal loan amounts for as much as $50,000 (the minimum amount is $1,000, though, so it may not be appealing to those who need to borrow less than this). But this lender also has a considerable amount of flexibility when it comes to its personal loan products. For one, the lender can usually deposit the funds into your bank account on the same day (providing that you've submitted all the necessary documents and the information is accurate and nothing else is needed). However, if you'd rather receive your funds in the form of a check, Alliant offers to mail you one. The APR for Alliant personal loans are tiered and depend on the timeline you choose for repaying the loan. According to the Alliant website, you may qualify for a rate close to the lowest APR (6.24%) if you choose a loan term of 12 months. Then the APR starts at 7.24% for a 24-month loan term, 9.24% for a 48-month loan term and 10.24% for a 60-month term. Of course, aside from the term you choose, your interest rate will also depend on your credit score. The higher your credit score, the more likely you'll be to get approved for interest rates on the lower end of the lender's ranges. This lender also doesn't charge origination fees or a prepayment penalty.

Best for longer repayment terms

First Tech Federal Credit Union Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) As low as 5.70% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, medical bills or emergencies

Loan amounts $500 to $50,000

Terms 2 – 7 years

Credit needed Not disclosed

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Loans as low as $500 and as high as $50,000

No origination fees, application fees or prepayment penalties

Quick application

Ability to defer payments for up to the first 45 days

Offers a mobile app Cons Must be a First Tech member to apply; you may also be eligible if someone in your family is already a member, you or a family member work for one of their partners, you live in Lane County, Oregon or you belong to the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association Learn More View More

Who's this for? First Tech offers some of the longest repayment terms on this list — the credit union gives borrowers up to seven years to repay their personal loan. Borrowers can apply for as little as $500 or as much as $50,000, giving them plenty of flexibility for smaller and larger amounts. You'll need to be a First Tech member before you can apply and receive your funds. However, the lender offers some other provisions you can meet for eligibility: You can still apply if someone in your family or household is a First Tech Credit Union member; you or a family member work for a company on First Tech's partners list (or you work for the state of Oregon); you work or live in lane County, Oregon; or you're a member at the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association (which anyone can join and only costs $8). Unlike many other lenders, First Tech gives borrowers the option to defer their first payment for up to 45 days after their funding date, which can be helpful for those who need funding immediately but may need a bit more time before they begin making payments. Just keep in mind, though, that choosing a deferral option may affect the total interest you pay since deferring payment doesn't defer interest charges).

Best for applying with a co-applicant

PenFed Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 4.99% to 17.99% APR

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, medical expenses, auto financing and more

Loan amounts $600 to $50,000

Terms 1 to 5 years

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $29 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Credit union membership available to anyone

Loans as low as $600

Can pick up a physical at a branch

May apply with a co-borrower Cons Funds come as a physical check

Must be a member to get funds (no membership needed to apply)

Must pay for expedited shipping to get your funds next day

Maximum loan amount of $50,000

Late fee of $29 Learn More View More

Who's this for? PenFed provides personal loan options for debt consolidation, home improvement, medical expenses, auto financing and more. Potential borrowers need to apply with good or excellent credit. But for those who have less than ideal credit, this lender allows the option to apply with a co-applicant. Applying with a co-applicant who has a higher credit score than you can help you get approved for better interest rates that you otherwise wouldn't have qualified for. Borrowers can apply for as little as $600. Most lenders have a $1,000 minimum for personal loans, but PenFed's low minimum may make it attractive to those who don't need to borrow such a large amount of money. PenFed loan terms range from one to five years. While you don't need to be a member to apply, you will need to sign up for a PenFed membership and keep $5 in a qualifying savings account to receive your funds. While PenFed loans are a good option for smaller amounts, one drawback is that funds come in the form of a paper check. If there is a PenFed location near you, you can pick up your check directly from the bank. However, if you don't live close to a branch, you have to pay for expedited shipping to get your check the next day. Much like with any other personal loan lender, the best way to qualify for the lowest interest rate on a PenFed loan is to apply with a higher credit score.

