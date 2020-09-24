The best thing you can do for your credit in your 20s

Your 20s signify a decade of many changes: graduating college, starting your career, moving into your first apartment. With so much to juggle and a lot of adapt to, it's easy to feel like the years fly by.

But while you're young it's important to carve out time to establish a strong financial foundation. More than just learning the dos and don'ts of saving and spending, you should also understand the importance of credit.

Having good credit will open many doors for you down the road, such as qualifying for the lowest interest rates on a new car loan or a future mortgage on your first home. Though the latter may seem far away, the earlier you start building credit the better. In fact, your credit history — or the length of time you've had credit — makes up 15% of your credit score.

The easiest way to do build credit, and the best thing you can do for it in your younger 20s, is to open a credit card and pay off anything you charge on it in full by every monthly due date.

When you pay off your balances completely by the time they are due, your credit report will show that you are capable of paying back what you borrow and don't spend above your means. Lenders and issuers will then see you as less of a risk to lend money to and it will be easier to qualify for more credit in the future.